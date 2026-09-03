Passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Mangaluru will have more train options for the next few months, with South Central Railway (SCR) extending the operation of weekly special trains on the route to November.

The decision has been taken to handle the extra rush of passengers. The extension is expected to provide passengers with another weekly travel option on the busy Hyderabad-Mangaluru route, particularly during the period of higher demand.

The extended services will cover the period from September to November.. Here’s the full schedule, route and timings of the special trains.

Hyderabad-Mangaluru special trains: Dates and schedule

The special train between Hyderabad and Mangaluru (Train No. 07097) will operate every Wednesday from September 9 to November 25, 2026.

In the return direction, Train No. 07098 Mangaluru–Hyderabad will run every Thursday from September 10 to November 26, 2026.

Train route and stoppages

The special trains will pass through several important stations in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The stoppages include Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur.

In Kerala, the train will stop at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalasseri, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod in both directions.

Mangaluru-Hyderabad Express revised timings

SCR has also announced revised timings for Train No. 07098 Mangaluru–Hyderabad Express at several stations.

On its journey towards Hyderabad, the train will reach Guntakal at 6:25 pm and depart at 6:35 pm. It will arrive at Mantralayam Road at 7:58 pm, Raichur at 8:53 pm, Krishna at 9:40 pm, Yadgir at 10:28 pm and Sedam at 11:28 pm.

Further ahead, the train will reach Vikarabad at 12:50 am, Lingampalli at 1:33 am and Begumpet at 2 am. The service is scheduled to reach Hyderabad at 4 am.