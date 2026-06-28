In a bid to accommodate the growing passenger demand and clear extra travel rush, South Central Railway on Sunday announced the extension of special train services between Hyderabad and Mangaluru throughout July 2026.

In a post on X, South Central Railway said the decision was taken to provide additional travel options for passengers and ease congestion on the busy route. The railway zone urged commuters to plan their journey in advance and book tickets early.

Hyderabad to Mangaluru special train extended for five trips

According to the railway notification, Train No. 07097, operating from Hyderabad to Mangaluru, will run on Wednesdays during July as part of the extended service schedule. The train will operate on July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29, 2026, completing a total of five special trips during the month.

The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling from Telangana to Karnataka, particularly during the ongoing busy travel season.

Return service from Mangaluru to Hyderabad also extended

The return service, Train No. 07098, operating from Mangaluru to Hyderabad, has also been extended. According to South Central Railway, the train will run on Thursdays — July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30, 2026. Like the outbound service, this train will also operate for five trips during the extension period.

Railways aims to reduce passenger congestion

The extension is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to manage increased passenger traffic on popular inter-state routes and provide relief to travellers facing high demand during the season. The special train services are expected to offer additional connectivity between Hyderabad and Mangaluru, two major cities that witness significant movement of working professionals, students and tourists.

Passengers have been advised to check availability and make bookings in advance as demand is expected to remain high.