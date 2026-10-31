Travelling between Hyderabad and major cities like Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru could become easier in the coming years if the proposed high-speed rail corridors get the necessary sanctions. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Centre to accelerate work on these corridors and give green signals to several new lines aimed at boosting connectivity across the state.

Reddy has met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on October 30 to discuss the state’s railway infrastructure needs. He also talked about the proposed Vikarabad-Krishna line, a railway maintenance depot near Mahabubabad and the Regional Ring project.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Reddy mentioned, “I requested the expeditious development of high-speed rail corridors and early approvals for new railway lines, including the Vikarabad-Krishna route.”

Hyderabad high-speed rail corridors: What is the latest update?

Three proposed high-speed rail corridors interlinking Hyderabad with Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru were among the major projects discussed during the meeting.

As per a report by PTI, the Telangana government has studied the Centre’s proposals for these corridors and has submitted revised plans along with the suggestions. However, the projects have yet to reach the land acquisition stage.

Reddy also shared an update on land acquisition; he said that the state would commence acquiring land only after the Centre finalises and grants permission to the proposed alignments. He requested the Railway Minister to complete the alignment approval process as soon as possible.

For passengers, these corridors could offer additional options for travelling between Hyderabad and the three major cities.

Telangana seeks approval for 130-km Vikarabad-Krishna railway line

Apart from high-speed rail, the Chief Minister also pursued immediate approval for a new railway line connecting Vikarabad and Krishna. As per PTI report, the proposed route would be around 130 km long.

Reddy also underlined plans to develop the area around Tekalkode in Vikarabad district as a cement and textile hub after the discovery of limestone deposits. The proposed railway connection could also help in the movement of goods and boost access to the region of the project gets the green signal.

Regional Ring Rail project: What is being planned around Hyderabad?

The Telangana government is also seeking a grant for the proposed Regional Ring Rail project. The railway corridor is proposed along with the 360-km Regional Ring Road being developed around Hyderabad.

In his official post on X, Reddy wrote, “I also sought the Minister’s support in expediting approvals for the Regional Rail project and the proposed Mega Freight Maintenance Depot at Anantharam, near Mahabubabad.”

The proposed Ring Rail is likely to strengthen regional connectivity and economic activity around Hyderabad.

Which other railway lines has Telangana put forward?

The Chief Minister also asked for approval for several other railway projects.

Proposed railway line Length Dornakal–Gadwal Not specified Kalwakurthy–Macherla Not specified Kacheguda–Jaggayyapeta 250 km Patancheru–Adilabad 320 km Bodhan–Latur 175 km Akannapet bypass 8 km

These proposals form part of the state’s efforts to expand railway connectivity. However, approvals and implementation dates are yet to be finalised.

New railway maintenance depot proposed near Mahabubabad

Another project discussed during the meeting was a proposed mega coaching and freight maintenance depot at Anantaram village near Mahabubabad. As per the news agency report, the facility has been proposed by South Central Railway.

Reddy also informed the Railway Minister that the state government had already given assent to hand over 409 acres and one gunta of land for the project. He requested early sanction for the depot.

Marking the wider benefits of the proposed railway projects, Reddy mentioned, “These strategic projects will boost connectivity, boost industrial development, attract investments and generate employment opportunities.”