Passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala will continue to get smoother rail connectivity as Southern Railway has decided to run the special train between Hubballi and Kollam for a few more days.

The decision will benefit passengers travelling on this important interstate route between Karnataka and Kerala. The trains will run with the same timings, stoppages, and composition as earlier.

These special trains are going to benefit the regular passengers, long-distance travellers, and people travelling for work and personal purposes. Check out the schedule, train timings and stoppages here to plan your journey conveniently.

Special Train: Schedule, Route and Timings

The special train from Hubballi to Kollam (Train No. 07313) will continue to operate as a weekly Sunday service. The train will run for three additional trips on July 12, 19, and 26, 2026. It will depart from Hubballi at 3:15 PM and reach Kollam at 1:15 PM the following day.

Similarly, the return service from Kollam to Hubballi (Train No. 07314) will continue to operate as a weekly Monday service. The train will run on July 13, 20, and 27, 2026. It will depart from Kollam at 5:00 PM and arrive in Hubballi at 6:30 PM the next day.

The extension of these services is expected to provide greater convenience to passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala, while ensuring continued connectivity on the route.

Stations En Route

During its journey, the train will pass through Kollam Junction, Sasthankotta, Karunagappalli, Kayamkulam Junction, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad Junction, Podanur Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Bangarapet Junction, Krishnarajapuram, SMVT Bengaluru, Tumkur, Arsikere Junction, Birur Junction, Davangere, and Haveri before reaching its final destination, SSS Hubballi Junction.

Reservation to open shortly

Southern Railway informed that reservations for both special train services will be opened shortly through the official booking system of Indian Railways. Due to expected demand, passengers are advised to check availability and book tickets in advance.