scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s 17th Vande Bharat Express to commence its commercial run this week – Know routes, stoppages, distance and travel time

This is going to be the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for the state of West Bengal. 

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Howrah puri, Howrah puri express, Howrah puri vande bharat express, Howrah puri vande bharat, Howrah puri vanxde bharat fare, Howrah puri vande bharat express train no, Howrah puri vande bharat booking, Howrah puri vande bharat route, Howrah puri vande bharat ticket booking, Howrah puri vande bharat commercial services, Howrah puri vande bharat regular operation, Howrah puri vande bharat regular services, Howrah puri commercial run, Howrah puri vande bharat commercial operation, Howrah puri vande bharat express stoppages, Howrah puri vande bharat distance, Howrah puri vande bharat travel time,
The new age train has become quite popular among commuters as well as tourists.

India’s much-awaited 17th Vande Bharat Express train will commence its commercial run from this week onwards. The train will run between Howrah and Puri. This is going to be the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for the state of West Bengal. 

Beginning of Commercial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express:- 

The commercial operation of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will begin from May 20, 2023 (Saturday). 

Also Read

Stoppages of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train:-

During it’s journey between Howrah and Puri and vice versa, the blue and white colour train will halt at seven railway stations. These are:- Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. 

Also Read

Distance and Travel time of Howrah- Puri Vande Bharat Express train:-

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 502 km in six hours and 25 minutes. Currently, the fastest train between the two cities is Shatabdi Express. It takes 07 hrs and 35 minutes to cover the same distance. 

Also Read

Introduction of Vande Bharat Express train in FY 2023-24:-

The new age train has become quite popular among commuters as well as tourists. Last month, the national transporter had introduced five Vande Bharat Express on different routes. These are – Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, and Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express trains. 

The railways have also planned to introduce more ultra modern trains in the current fiscal. Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing committee had asked the Ministry of Railways to escalate the production of this semi-high speed train. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 08:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market