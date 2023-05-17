India’s 17th Vande Bharat Express to commence its commercial run this week – Know routes, stoppages, distance and travel time

India’s much-awaited 17th Vande Bharat Express train will commence its commercial run from this week onwards. The train will run between Howrah and Puri. This is going to be the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for the state of West Bengal.

Beginning of Commercial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express:-

The commercial operation of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will begin from May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Stoppages of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train:-

During it’s journey between Howrah and Puri and vice versa, the blue and white colour train will halt at seven railway stations. These are:- Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road.

Distance and Travel time of Howrah- Puri Vande Bharat Express train:-

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 502 km in six hours and 25 minutes. Currently, the fastest train between the two cities is Shatabdi Express. It takes 07 hrs and 35 minutes to cover the same distance.

Introduction of Vande Bharat Express train in FY 2023-24:-

The new age train has become quite popular among commuters as well as tourists. Last month, the national transporter had introduced five Vande Bharat Express on different routes. These are – Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, and Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express trains.

The railways have also planned to introduce more ultra modern trains in the current fiscal. Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing committee had asked the Ministry of Railways to escalate the production of this semi-high speed train.