Passengers travelling on several routes in West Bengal may face disruptions on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as Eastern Railway has cancelled 38 trains and announced the regulation of two other services because of scheduled track maintenance in Howrah Division.

Passengers travelling on several routes in West Bengal may face disruptions on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as Eastern Railway has cancelled 38 trains. It has also announced the suspension of two other services due to slated track maintenance in Howrah Division. The maintenance blocks will take place across six railway sections, with work scheduled at different times between 9:55 AM and 4:25 PM.

According to an advisory shared by Eastern Railway on its official X account, the maintenance work will impact the Tarakeswar-Mayapur, Purbasthali-Patuli, Lalbagh Court Road-Azimganj, Khamargachhi-Jirat, Dainhat-Katwa and Gosaingram-Sagardighi sections.

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The cancellation list includes trains originating from Howrah, Goghat, Memari, Arambagh, Azimganj, Bandel, Pundooah, Barddhaman and Rampurhat. Passengers planning to travel on these routes should check their numbers against the cancellation list before leaving for the station.

Eastern Railway train cancellations today: Check full list

As per the official advisory, the following 38 trains will remain cancelled on November 15.

Originating station Cancelled train numbers Howrah (16) 37831, 37251, 37651, 37655, 37611, 37235, 37241, 37243, 37253, 37255, 37835, 37839, 37829, 37361, 37377, 37917 Bandel (7) 37246, 37236, 37240, 37242, 37248, 37250, 37749 Arambagh (1) 37362 Goghat (1) 37376 Pundooah (1) 37614 Memari (2) 37652, 37656 Katwa (4) 63007, 37748, 37920, 53009 Azimganj (1) 53012 Barddhaman (4) 37834, 37836, 37838, 37832 Rampurhat (1) 63008

The cancellations apply to the mentioned services on Sunday, November 15. Passengers should not assume that trains running outside the maintenance block hours are unaffected.

Howrah Division maintenance work: Check block timings

Eastern Railway has slated maintenance blocks across six sections during the daytime.

Railway section Maintenance block timing Tarakeswar–Mayapur (Single Line) 11:20 AM – 2:20 PM Gosaingram–Sagardighi (Up Line) 9:55 AM – 12:55 PM Khamargachhi–Jirat (Up Main Line) 11:40 AM – 2:40 PM Purbasthali–Patuli (Up Main Line) 12:50 PM – 3:50 PM Dainhat–Katwa (Up Main Line) 1:25 PM – 4:25 PM Lalbagh Court Road–Azimganj (Up Line) 11:50 AM – 2:50 PM

The first maintenance block will commence from 9:55 AM on the Gosaingra-Sagardighi section. The last scheduled block will end at 4:25 PM on the Dainhat-Katwa section.

Two trains to be regulated for 25 minutes

Along with the cancellations, Eastern Railway has also announced that two passenger services will be controlled for 25 minutes each during their journeys.

Train number Service Regulation 37363 Howrah–Arambagh Local 25 minutes en route 53053 Katwa–Nimtita Passenger 25 minutes en route

Passengers travelling on these services should account for the scheduled regulation when planning their journeys or onward connections.

Last train before block and first train after block

Eastern Railways has also marked the last trains slated to pass before maintenance starts and the first trains scheduled after the blocks on the affected sections.

Section Last train before block First train after block Tarakeswar–Mayapur 37406 Goghat–Tarakeswar Local 37363 Howrah–Arambagh Local Gosaingram–Sagardighi 63433 Azimganj–Rampurhat MEMU 13018 Azimganj–Howrah Ganadevta Express Khamargachhi–Jirat 31111 Sealdah–Katwa Galloping Local 37751 Bandel–Katwa Local Purbasthali–Patuli 31111 Sealdah–Katwa Galloping Local 13465 Howrah–Malda Town Intercity Express Dainhat–Katwa 31111 Sealdah–Katwa Galloping Local 37751 Bandel–Katwa Local Lalbagh Court Road–Azimganj 15643 Puri–Kamakhya Weekly Express 53053 Katwa–Nimtita Passenger

What passengers should know before travelling?

Eastern Railways has warned that special trains, newly introduced trains, late-running services and parcel trains running during the maintenance blocks may also be controlled or diverted en route, depending on operational needs.

The railway administration has also urged passengers to follow announcements made through station public address systems for updates related to train movements. Passengers using the impacted sections should check their train’s operating status before heading for their journeys, especially if they have onward connections.

The maintenance arrangements and cancellations announced in the advisory apply to Sunday, November 15, 2026.