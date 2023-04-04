Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train time Revised! Check latest schedule here

Indian Railways has revised the timing of the country’s seventh Vande Bharat Express train. This indigenous-built semi-high speed train operates between Howrah (HWH) and New Jalpaiguri (NJP). This blue and white color train completes its journey in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

The national transporter has revised the timing of this new age train at Barsoi station over Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The new timing will be effected from next week onwards.

Also Read: Indian Railways to soon begin second Vande Bharat Express for THESE Telugu-speaking states

Check latest timing of 22301/22302 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Barsoi station:-

From April 10, 2023, the 22301 up HWH-NJP Vande Bharat Express will arrive Barsoi station at 11:38 hrs instead of 11:50 hrs and 22302 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Barsoi station at 16:33 hrs instead of 16:44 hrs. It will halt at the railway station for 2 minutes in both directions. However, the timings of the trains at all other stations will remain unchanged.

Also Read: India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal-Delhi dashes at speed of 161 kmph! Know connecting routes, frequency and significance

The train inaugurated on December 30, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is running with 100 percent occupancy since its inception. This new age train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km/hour. During its journey, the train halts at three stations – Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi Junction stations. The train will depart from HWH at 05:55 hours and will reach the destination at 13:25 hrs.

Last month, the national transporter increased the frequency of the country’s first semi-high speed train. The train connecting New Delhi with Varanasi is now running six days a week instead of five days. It covers a distance of 771 km in eight hours, while the other trains take more than 10-12 hours to cover the same distance. The railways is also set to launch a few more Vande Bharat Express trains in coming days.