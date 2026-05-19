Indian Railways: In a major boost for Chennai’s suburban rail network, Indian Railways has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project at an estimated cost of Rs 993 crore. The 68-km project is expected to improve train punctuality, reduce congestion and increase the frequency of suburban rail services on one of the region’s busy corridors.

The project, approved for Southern Railway, is part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam. Railway officials believe the additional line will help ease pressure on the existing single-line section, which is currently operating near full capacity.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project would strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor.

“The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that the project would support transportation of important commodities such as cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel across the route.

Faster trains, less congestion expected

Railway officials said traffic on the corridor is expected to rise further in the coming years, making additional rail infrastructure necessary.

At present, trains operating on the single-line section often face delays because of heavy usage and limited operational flexibility. The doubling work is expected to reduce detention time for trains and allow smoother movement of both passenger and freight services.

Officials also said suburban passengers travelling daily between Chennai and nearby industrial areas are likely to benefit from better punctuality and increased train frequency once the project is completed.

The route passes through several key industrial and economic hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, which house major automobile, cement and manufacturing units.

Project gains importance with Parandur airport plan

Railway authorities said the upcoming Parandur airport project near Kancheepuram has further increased the strategic importance of the corridor.

With industries expanding rapidly around Chennai’s outskirts and more people depending on suburban rail services for daily travel, the project is being seen as an important step towards strengthening connectivity in the region.

Officials said the doubling project is part of Indian Railways’ broader push to modernise infrastructure, improve network capacity and enhance operational efficiency across busy rail routes.

Once completed, the additional line is expected to improve suburban connectivity, support freight transportation and offer faster, safer and more reliable rail services for passengers travelling across the Chennai region.