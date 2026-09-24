Indian Railways has completed the final section of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Rail Line Project in Chhattisgarh, with the 17.5-km Taroki-Rowghat stretch now undergoing inspection and speed trials ahead of commissioning, according to PIB.

The single-line electrified broad-gauge section is part of the 95-km Dallirajhara-Rowghat project under the Raipur Division of South East Central Railway. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) carried out the inspection and speed trial on the section on Wednesday.

During the inspection, railway authorities assessed the track, bridges, culverts, electrification and signalling systems along with other safety and technical arrangements. The exercise also included checks to determine whether the section meets the prescribed operational and safety requirements.

Taroki-Rowghat line to improve rail access in south Chhattisgarh

The new section runs through a remote part of south Chhattisgarh. At present, passenger train services operate between Dallirajhara and Taroki, while the extension to Rowghat will take rail connectivity further into the region.

For residents in surrounding areas, the line is expected to provide a more convenient rail travel option and strengthen links with the wider railway network. The improved connectivity could also make access to Raipur and Bhilai easier for people travelling for education, healthcare, jobs and business.

The project is expected to support movement of agricultural produce and locally generated commercial goods while opening up better transport links for rural and remote communities.

New railway link to support steel freight and local economy

The railway line will also be important for freight movement, particularly the transportation of iron ore to the Bhilai Steel Plant. This could support the steel sector while providing rail capacity for other goods moving to and from the region.

Better rail access is also expected to encourage tourism, investment and other economic activity in areas along the route. By connecting more remote locations to the main railway network, the project could create wider opportunities for trade and employment.

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The CRS inspection and speed trial mark a key step before the Taroki-Rowghat section is opened for regular operations. Once commissioned, the completed stretch will extend railway connectivity beyond Taroki and complete the Dallirajhara-Rowghat new line project.