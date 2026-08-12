Indian Railways’ gross revenue rose 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,73,444 crore in 2025-26, compared with Rs 2,65,004 crore in 2024-25, according to data shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The data, provided in response to a parliamentary question, shows freight revenue also increased during the year, rising 1.3% to Rs 1,73,450 crore from Rs 1,71,163 crore in 2024-25. Freight loading grew 3.3% to 1,670 million tonnes (MT) from 1,617 MT in the previous financial year.

Freight remains key revenue source

Freight revenue accounted for around 63.4% of Indian Railways’ gross revenue in 2025-26, compared with around 64.6% in 2024-25.

The data showed that gross revenue has increased steadily in recent years. It stood at Rs 2,40,137 crore in 2022-23 and rose to Rs 2,55,366 crore in 2023-24 before reaching Rs 2,65,004 crore in 2024-25.

Freight revenue, meanwhile, increased from Rs 1,62,263 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,68,293 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,71,163 crore in 2024-25.

Freight loading also continued its upward trajectory, rising from 1,512 MT in 2022-23 to 1,591 MT in 2023-24 and 1,617 MT in 2024-25.

Freight loading rises 38% since 2019-20

The latest provisional figure of 1,670 MT represents an increase of around 38% from 1,210 MT in 2019-20.

Indian Railways’ freight loading stood at 1,233 MT in 2020-21 and 1,418 MT in 2021-22. The Railway Ministry said the increase in loading has made Indian Railways the second-largest freight-carrying railway in the world.

The Railways is now looking to further increase its share of freight transportation by combining infrastructure expansion with commercial policy measures.

Railways focuses on capacity, speed and lower costs

According to the Railway Ministry, the strategy will focus on both operational capacity and commercial initiatives to make rail freight more competitive and increase its modal share.

The infrastructure augmentation plan includes expanding network capacity, removing bottlenecks and increasing the average speed of trains.

The Railways is also targeting lower cargo transit times and transportation costs as part of efforts to build a more competitive and future-ready freight transportation system.

The data for 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been marked as Covid years, while the 2025-26 figures are provisional.