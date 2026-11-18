Indian Railways has stepped up crowd management arrangements at several stations to handle the post-festival rush of passengers returning from Bihar. The measures include additional special trains, dedicated teams to regulate passenger movement and temporary holding areas at stations with heavy footfall.

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The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that arrangements have been put in place to ensure safe and orderly travel as large numbers of passengers head back to their workplaces and other destinations after the festive break.

“The Union Minister for Railways is continuously monitoring real-time passenger movement and operational preparedness across the network,” said a statement from the Railway Ministry.

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The Railway Minister has also reviewed crowd management arrangements and passenger facilities at key railway stations in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga and Danapur.

“Taking direct stock of the ground situation, the Railway Minister conducted detailed reviews of crowd management and passenger amenities at major originating and transit hubs in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga, and Danapur,” it added.

Special trains, dedicated teams deployed to manage passenger rush

According to railway officials, the North Eastern Railway, North Central Railway and Northern Railway are implementing coordinated operational plans under the Railway Board’s directions to manage the return rush.

Teams have been assigned to control entry to platforms, monitor train punctuality and arrange additional reserved and unreserved services based on passenger demand. The ministry said special train services have also been introduced across key railway zones to provide additional travel options.

“Spacious, well-equipped holding areas have been set up at multiple high-footfall stations to prevent overcrowding on platforms. These zones are fitted with adequate seating, drinking water, sanitation facilities, public address systems, and clear signage for train departures,” the ministry said.

Udhna station gets additional crowd management arrangements

The Railways has also strengthened passenger management at Udhna Junction in Gujarat, which handles significant passenger movement towards western industrial centres.

The arrangements are aimed at regulating crowds and ensuring passengers can board and deboard trains safely. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been deployed alongside commercial staff and medical teams.

“Additional Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel, along with commercial staff and medical teams, have been deployed round-the-clock at foot overbridges, entry and exit gates, and circulating areas to assist senior citizens, women and children,” it added.