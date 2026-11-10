Indian Railways has turned accumulated scrap into a Rs 628.49-crore windfall in just one month, comfortably beating its Rs 600-crore disposal target. The exercise, conducted across railway zones, divisions and production units, also freed up more than 14 acres of space, the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

“Indian Railways successfully concluded Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to October 31, 2026 across Zonal Railways, Divisions, Production Units, Public Sector Undertakings and other railway establishments,” a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

“The campaign recorded significant achievements in cleanliness, scrap disposal, e-waste management, space management, record management and timely disposal of pending matters,” it added.

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Over 1.50 lakh e-waste units disposed of

As part of the month-long initiative, railway establishments conducted more than 1 lakh cleanliness drives covering stations, offices, workshops and other facilities.

A key focus of this year’s campaign was the collection, segregation and disposal of electronic waste. Indian Railways disposed of more than 1.50 lakh units of e-waste, earning Rs 10.43 crore in the process, officials said.

The campaign also involved reviewing old physical and digital records and clearing pending files. The exercise covered public grievances and appeals, Parliamentary assurances, VIP references and other outstanding matters.

Rail Jan Samvad held at 5,884 stations

Indian Railways also organised Rail Jan Samvad as part of the campaign to strengthen communication between railway officials and passengers.

“A nationwide Rail Jan Samvad programme was conducted simultaneously at 5,884 railway stations on 22nd October 2026, providing passengers an opportunity to share their feedback and suggestions directly with railway officials,” the Ministry said.

Through the campaign, the Railways sought to improve cleanliness, optimise the use of available space, ensure proper waste disposal and streamline administrative processes. The initiative also aimed to improve record management and speed up the resolution of pending cases across railway establishments.