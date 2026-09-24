The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is advancing work on the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge in Assam, reported ANI.

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It is a major infrastructure project that includes doubling of the railway line between Agthori and Kamakhya and the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The project is aimed at increasing rail and road capacity across one of the key transport links into Guwahati and strengthening connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the river. It is also expected to support the wider movement of passengers and freight across the Northeast.

Why the Second Saraighat Bridge matters for Northeast connectivity

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said that the existing Saraighat Bridge was completed in September 1962, with the first engine crossing the bridge on 23 September 1962.

“For more than six decades, it has served as a vital link between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra and as an important gateway to the Northeast. With passenger and freight traffic in the region continuing to grow, augmentation of capacity across this critical corridor has assumed increasing importance,” he said, reported ANI.

Agthori-Kamakhya doubling and new Brahmaputra bridge

The railway doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya covers 7.20 km and was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024. NFR said planning and tendering followed, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) selected to execute the project.

The railway said the urban setting has created challenges related to land acquisition, encroachments and shifting of existing utilities. Coordination with the state government and local administration has helped address a substantial part of these issues, while work continues on the remaining interfaces.

“Detailed planning and tendering were subsequently taken up. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), one of India’s leading engineering and construction companies with extensive experience in major infrastructure projects, has been entrusted with the execution of the project. Given the location of the new bridge in a highly developed urban environment, the project has involved considerable challenges relating to land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities. With the proactive support of the State Government and local administration, a substantial part of these challenges has already been addressed. NFR continues to coordinate with the concerned State agencies to resolve the remaining interfaces and facilitate progressive availability of work fronts. Meanwhile, the project has advanced substantially on the engineering front, with geotechnical investigation works completed and major engineering design along with construction drawing activities,” the CPRO of NFR said.

New double-decker bridge to carry 2 rail lines, 3-lane road

A major part of the project is the proposed 1.3-km double-decker rail-cum-road bridge across the Brahmaputra. Unlike the existing bridge, which carries one railway line and a two-lane road, the new structure will have two railway lines on its lower deck and a three-lane road with a footpath above.

“The lower deck will carry two railway lines, while the upper deck will accommodate a three-lane road carriageway along with a footpath. In comparison, the existing Saraighat Bridge carries a single railway line and a two-lane road. The main bridge will be constructed on well foundations with a welded Open Web Girder (OWG) superstructure having a span length of 125 metres. The main bridge will be connected through approach viaducts on either side, with approximately 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side. The viaducts will be supported on pile foundations with composite girder superstructures for both railway and road components, with four road spans on each side forming part of the integrated double-decker arrangement. The project will also interface with the road approaches being developed by NHAI, providing connectivity towards Jalukbari on one side and the Agthori-side road network on the other,” he said.

Piling targeted from October 2026

NFR said the project is being developed using modern engineering and construction techniques, with digital monitoring and bridge instrumentation planned for the structure.

“Advanced digital monitoring and bridge instrumentation systems will be incorporated to facilitate effective monitoring of the structure and its performance. The construction methodology is being tailored to the challenging conditions of the Brahmaputra River with particular focus on foundation construction, structural erection, quality assurance, construction safety and long-term durability,” he said.

The railway has positioned the project as an integrated transport corridor rather than only a bridge and track-doubling exercise. The additional railway line is expected to create more capacity for passenger and freight trains, while the three-lane road deck is intended to improve road connectivity across the Brahmaputra.

“The additional railway capacity will facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic, while the three-lane road component will strengthen connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the city and support its future transportation requirements. By bringing together rail, road and associated approach infrastructure as a single integrated corridor, the project will enhance multimodal connectivity across the Brahmaputra,” the NFR CPRO said.

“The project is being closely supported and monitored by the concerned authorities, including the Railway Board, reflecting its importance for connectivity and capacity enhancement in the Northeastern region. Its integration with the NHAI road approaches will further strengthen the multimodal connectivity of the corridor. With the preparatory works substantially progressed, the project is now entering the execution phase. As the monsoon season draws to a close, L&T is progressing with mobilisation and preparatory activities, with piling works targeted to commence from October 2026. Other major construction activities are expected to progressively gather pace during the current financial year, with execution gaining momentum across foundations, structures, viaducts, earthwork and other associated works,” the NFR CPRO added.

Once completed, the bridge and the associated doubling work are expected to provide another high-capacity rail and road connection across the Brahmaputra and improve access to Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast.

“Once completed, the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge will augment rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra, strengthen connectivity between the two banks of Guwahati and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods, further strengthening the transportation network of Assam and the Northeastern region,” he said.