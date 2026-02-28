Indian Railways has put special arrangements in place to make travel smooth for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. Since a large number of people travel home during this time, the Railways will run 1,244 Holi Special train trips across different Railway Zones between February 25 and March 18, 2026. If the rush increases further, the number of trips may go up to 1,500, according to an official release.

These special trains will connect major cities, state capitals and important regional centres across the country. On long-distance routes, special trains will run from cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to destinations such as Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni. 

Similarly, Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar will be connected to Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad. Key cities in Bihar and Jharkhand, including Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will also get better connectivity to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru, the release mentioned.

In the eastern and northern regions, routes between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town will be strengthened with links to Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have additional connections to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.

From southern India, special trains will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with northern and eastern cities such as Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer and Jaipur. In western India, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus will have extra services to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur to handle the festive rush.

Check full list of Holi special trains –

Central Railways Holi Special trains

To ensure smooth, safe and comfortable travel during the Holi festival, Central Railway will run several Holi Special trains from major stations such as Mumbai (CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), Pune and Nagpur to important destinations in North and East India.

In total, Central Railway will operate 20 Holi Special train services, covering 129 trips. The details are as follows:

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
01469/01470Pune–Nagpur–Pune25.02.2026 – 05.03.2026Wed & Thu
01073/01074Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras–LTT25.02.2026 – 07.03.2026Notified weekdays
01481/01482Pune–Danapur–Pune27.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Mon & Fri (outward); Wed & Sun (return)
01431/01432Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune24.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Weekly (notified)
01043/01044LTT–Samastipur–LTT26.02.2026 – 05.03.2026Notified
01491/01492Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune27.02.2026 – 07.03.2026Notified
01079/01080CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Daily
01415/01416Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Daily
01143/01144LTT–Danapur–LTTNotified periodDaily
01449/01450Pune–Danapur–Pune25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Daily

East Coast Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
08507/08508Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam03.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
08439/08440Puri–Patna–Puri28.02.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
02811/02812Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar28.02.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
02831/02832Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Daily

East Central Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
02563/02564Barauni–New Delhi–Barauni25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Daily
02569/02570Darbhanga–New Delhi–Darbhanga25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Daily
05575/05576Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa10.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
05579/05580Purnea Court–Anand Vihar Terminal–Purnea Court06.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Multi-weekly
03293/03294Patna–Old Delhi–Patna05.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Daily
03697/03698Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura27.02.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
02397/02398Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
03639/03640Gaya–Old Delhi–Gaya06.03.2026 – 13.03.2026Notified
03309/03310Dhanbad–Old Delhi–Dhanbad03.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
03311/03312Dhanbad–Chandigarh–Dhanbad06.03.2026 – 19.03.2026Notified
03379/03380Dhanbad–LTT–Dhanbad10.03.2026 – 19.03.2026Notified
03677/03678Dhanbad–Gorakhpur–Dhanbad08.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
03257/03258Danapur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Danapur01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
03223/03224Rajgir–Haridwar–Rajgir06.03.2026 – 14.03.2026Notified
03221/03222Rajgir–Anand Vihar Terminal–Rajgir09.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
03251/03252Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Daily
03225/03226Danapur–Charlapalli–Danapur05.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
03253/07855-56Patna–Charlapalli–Patna09.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
02023/02024Patna–Howrah–Patna08.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
05557/05558Raxaul–LTT–Raxaul07.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
05585/05586Saharsa–LTT–Saharsa10.03.2026 – 19.03.2026Notified
05219/05220Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Muzaffarpur06.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified

Eastern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
03043/03044Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah28.02.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified days
03045/03046Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah01.03.2026 – 03.03.2026Notified
03183/03184Sealdah–Madhubani–Sealdah28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Notified
03185/03186 & 03187/03188Kolkata–Madhubani–Kolkata27.02.2026 – 04.03.2026Notified
03525/03526 & 03527/03528Asansol–Gorakhpur–Asansol27.02.2026 – 03.03.2026Notified
03009/03010Dankuni–Anand Vihar Terminal–Dankuni28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Notified
03435/03436Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town02.03.2026 – 17.03.2026Notified
03007/03008Howrah–Kharagpur–Howrah25.02.2026 – 13.03.2026Notified
03129/03130Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata28.02.2026 – 01.03.2026Notified
03101/03102Sealdah–Malda Town–Sealdah27.02.2026 – 21.03.2026Notified
03417/03418Malda Town–Udhna–Malda Town28.02.2026 – 23.03.2026Notified

Northern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
04209/04210New Delhi–Varanasi–New Delhi25.02.2026 – Early March5 days/week
04213/04214Ayodhya Cantt–Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya CanttEarly MarchTri-weekly
04227/04228Varanasi–Chandigarh–VaranasiEarly MarchBi-weekly
04203/04204Lucknow–New Delhi–LucknowEarly MarchWeekly
04052/04051New Delhi–Howrah–New Delhi25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Daily
04014/04013New Delhi–Barauni–New DelhiNotified periodDaily
04070/04069Anand Vihar Terminal–Lucknow–Anand ViharNotified periodDaily
04060/04059Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa–Anand Vihar25.02.2026 – 07.03.2026Daily
04010/04009Delhi–Sitamarhi–Delhi25.02.2026 – 06.03.2026Notified
04066/04065Anand Vihar Terminal–Puri–Anand ViharNotified periodDaily
04614/04613Amritsar–Katihar–AmritsarEarly MarchWeekly
04652/04651Amritsar–Jay Nagar–AmritsarEarly MarchBi-weekly
04616/04615Firozpur Cantt–Danapur–Firozpur CanttEarly MarchWeekly
04610/04609Amritsar–Mansi–AmritsarEarly MarchBi-weekly
04302/04301Haridwar–Muzaffarpur–HaridwarEarly MarchTri-weekly
04312/04311Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kolkata–Yog Nagari RishikeshEarly MarchTri-weekly
04514/04513Chandigarh–Gorakhpur–ChandigarhEarly MarchWeekly
04002/04001New Delhi–Dadar Western–New DelhiEarly MarchBi-weekly
04226/04225Varanasi–LTT–VaranasiEarly MarchBi-weekly
04212/04211Sultanpur–LTT–SultanpurEarly MarchBi-weekly
04414/04413Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura–Hazrat NizamuddinNotified periodDaily
04412/04411Tilak Bridge–Bareilly–Tilak BridgeNotified periodDaily

North Central Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating DatesFrequency
04212Sultanpur–LTT26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026Special dates
04211LTT–Sultanpur27.02.2026 & 03.03.2026Special dates
04226Varanasi–LTT25.02.2026 & 01.03.2026Special dates
04225LTT–Varanasi26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026Special dates
04203Lucknow–New Delhi23.02.2026 & 02.03.2026Special dates
04204New Delhi–Lucknow23.02.2026 & 02.03.2026Special dates
04209Varanasi–Delhi22.02.2026 – 06.03.2026Notified
04210Delhi–Varanasi23.02.2026 – 07.03.2026Notified
04227Varanasi–Chandigarh21.02.2026 – 28.02.2026Notified
04228Chandigarh–Varanasi22.02.2026 – 01.03.2026Notified

North Eastern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
05046/05045Lal Kuan–Rajkot–Lal Kuan27.02.2026 – 14.03.2026Notified
05060/05059Lal Kuan–Kolkata–Lal KuanNotified daysWeekly
05301/05302Mau–Ambala Cantt–Mau05.03.2026 – 13.03.2026Notified
05005/05006Barhni–Amritsar–Barhni04.03.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
05023/05024Gomti Nagar–Khatipura–Gomti NagarEarly MarchNotified
05017/05018Mau–Valsad–Mau28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Notified

North Frontier Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
05932/05931Dibrugarh–Kolkata–Dibrugarh28.02.2026 – 09.03.2026Notified
05633/05634Narangi–Gorakhpur–Narangi26.02.2026 – 12.03.2026Notified
05736/05735Katihar–Amritsar–Katihar25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified
05974/05973Dibrugarh–Jay Nagar–Dibrugarh24.02.2026 – 17.03.2026Notified
05627/05628Agartala–Guwahati–Agartala25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026Notified

South Central Railway (SCR) Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
07092Charlapalli–Danapur25.02.2026 – 09.03.2026Notified
07119/07120Charlapalli–Madar–CharlapalliEarly MarchNotified
07512/07513Charlapalli–Shalimar–Charlapalli26.02.2026 – 05.03.2026Notified
07005/07006Charlapalli–Raxaul–Charlapalli28.02.2026 – 04.03.2026Notified
07051/07052Tirupati–Raxaul–Tirupati28.02.2026 – 10.03.2026Notified
07046/07047Secunderabad–Naharlagun–Secunderabad27.02.2026 – 02.03.2026Notified
07023/07024Charlapalli–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Charlapalli28.02.2026 – 04.03.2026Notified
07615/07616Charlapalli–Tiruchchirappalli–Charlapalli03.03.2026 – 17.03.2026Notified

South Western Railway (SWR) Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
06565/06566SMVT Bengaluru–Malda Town–SMVT Bengaluru28.02.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified
06563/06564Yesvantpur–Dhanbad–Yesvantpur01.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
06597/06598Yesvantpur–Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Yesvantpur01.03.2026 – 15.03.2026Notified
06281/06282Mysuru–Ajmer–Mysuru01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026Notified

Konkan Railway (KR) Holi Special Trains

Train No.RouteOperating PeriodFrequency
01003/01004Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madgaon–LTT01.03.2026 – 08.03.2026Notified
01159/01160Diva–Chiplun–Diva25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026Daily