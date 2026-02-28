Indian Railways has put special arrangements in place to make travel smooth for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. Since a large number of people travel home during this time, the Railways will run 1,244 Holi Special train trips across different Railway Zones between February 25 and March 18, 2026. If the rush increases further, the number of trips may go up to 1,500, according to an official release.

These special trains will connect major cities, state capitals and important regional centres across the country. On long-distance routes, special trains will run from cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to destinations such as Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar will be connected to Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad. Key cities in Bihar and Jharkhand, including Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will also get better connectivity to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru, the release mentioned.

In the eastern and northern regions, routes between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town will be strengthened with links to Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have additional connections to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.

From southern India, special trains will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with northern and eastern cities such as Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer and Jaipur. In western India, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus will have extra services to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur to handle the festive rush.

Check full list of Holi special trains –

Central Railways Holi Special trains

To ensure smooth, safe and comfortable travel during the Holi festival, Central Railway will run several Holi Special trains from major stations such as Mumbai (CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), Pune and Nagpur to important destinations in North and East India.

In total, Central Railway will operate 20 Holi Special train services, covering 129 trips. The details are as follows:

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 01469/01470 Pune–Nagpur–Pune 25.02.2026 – 05.03.2026 Wed & Thu 01073/01074 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras–LTT 25.02.2026 – 07.03.2026 Notified weekdays 01481/01482 Pune–Danapur–Pune 27.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Mon & Fri (outward); Wed & Sun (return) 01431/01432 Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune 24.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Weekly (notified) 01043/01044 LTT–Samastipur–LTT 26.02.2026 – 05.03.2026 Notified 01491/01492 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune 27.02.2026 – 07.03.2026 Notified 01079/01080 CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT 25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Daily 01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune 25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Daily 01143/01144 LTT–Danapur–LTT Notified period Daily 01449/01450 Pune–Danapur–Pune 25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Daily

East Coast Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 08507/08508 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam 03.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 08439/08440 Puri–Patna–Puri 28.02.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar 28.02.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 02831/02832 Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Daily

East Central Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 02563/02564 Barauni–New Delhi–Barauni 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Daily 02569/02570 Darbhanga–New Delhi–Darbhanga 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Daily 05575/05576 Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa 10.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 05579/05580 Purnea Court–Anand Vihar Terminal–Purnea Court 06.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Multi-weekly 03293/03294 Patna–Old Delhi–Patna 05.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Daily 03697/03698 Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura 27.02.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 02397/02398 Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura 01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 03639/03640 Gaya–Old Delhi–Gaya 06.03.2026 – 13.03.2026 Notified 03309/03310 Dhanbad–Old Delhi–Dhanbad 03.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 03311/03312 Dhanbad–Chandigarh–Dhanbad 06.03.2026 – 19.03.2026 Notified 03379/03380 Dhanbad–LTT–Dhanbad 10.03.2026 – 19.03.2026 Notified 03677/03678 Dhanbad–Gorakhpur–Dhanbad 08.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 03257/03258 Danapur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Danapur 01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 03223/03224 Rajgir–Haridwar–Rajgir 06.03.2026 – 14.03.2026 Notified 03221/03222 Rajgir–Anand Vihar Terminal–Rajgir 09.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 03251/03252 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Daily 03225/03226 Danapur–Charlapalli–Danapur 05.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 03253/07855-56 Patna–Charlapalli–Patna 09.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 02023/02024 Patna–Howrah–Patna 08.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 05557/05558 Raxaul–LTT–Raxaul 07.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 05585/05586 Saharsa–LTT–Saharsa 10.03.2026 – 19.03.2026 Notified 05219/05220 Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Muzaffarpur 06.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified

Eastern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 03043/03044 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah 28.02.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified days 03045/03046 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah 01.03.2026 – 03.03.2026 Notified 03183/03184 Sealdah–Madhubani–Sealdah 28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Notified 03185/03186 & 03187/03188 Kolkata–Madhubani–Kolkata 27.02.2026 – 04.03.2026 Notified 03525/03526 & 03527/03528 Asansol–Gorakhpur–Asansol 27.02.2026 – 03.03.2026 Notified 03009/03010 Dankuni–Anand Vihar Terminal–Dankuni 28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Notified 03435/03436 Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town 02.03.2026 – 17.03.2026 Notified 03007/03008 Howrah–Kharagpur–Howrah 25.02.2026 – 13.03.2026 Notified 03129/03130 Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata 28.02.2026 – 01.03.2026 Notified 03101/03102 Sealdah–Malda Town–Sealdah 27.02.2026 – 21.03.2026 Notified 03417/03418 Malda Town–Udhna–Malda Town 28.02.2026 – 23.03.2026 Notified

Northern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 04209/04210 New Delhi–Varanasi–New Delhi 25.02.2026 – Early March 5 days/week 04213/04214 Ayodhya Cantt–Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt Early March Tri-weekly 04227/04228 Varanasi–Chandigarh–Varanasi Early March Bi-weekly 04203/04204 Lucknow–New Delhi–Lucknow Early March Weekly 04052/04051 New Delhi–Howrah–New Delhi 25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Daily 04014/04013 New Delhi–Barauni–New Delhi Notified period Daily 04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal–Lucknow–Anand Vihar Notified period Daily 04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa–Anand Vihar 25.02.2026 – 07.03.2026 Daily 04010/04009 Delhi–Sitamarhi–Delhi 25.02.2026 – 06.03.2026 Notified 04066/04065 Anand Vihar Terminal–Puri–Anand Vihar Notified period Daily 04614/04613 Amritsar–Katihar–Amritsar Early March Weekly 04652/04651 Amritsar–Jay Nagar–Amritsar Early March Bi-weekly 04616/04615 Firozpur Cantt–Danapur–Firozpur Cantt Early March Weekly 04610/04609 Amritsar–Mansi–Amritsar Early March Bi-weekly 04302/04301 Haridwar–Muzaffarpur–Haridwar Early March Tri-weekly 04312/04311 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kolkata–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Early March Tri-weekly 04514/04513 Chandigarh–Gorakhpur–Chandigarh Early March Weekly 04002/04001 New Delhi–Dadar Western–New Delhi Early March Bi-weekly 04226/04225 Varanasi–LTT–Varanasi Early March Bi-weekly 04212/04211 Sultanpur–LTT–Sultanpur Early March Bi-weekly 04414/04413 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura–Hazrat Nizamuddin Notified period Daily 04412/04411 Tilak Bridge–Bareilly–Tilak Bridge Notified period Daily

North Central Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Dates Frequency 04212 Sultanpur–LTT 26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 Special dates 04211 LTT–Sultanpur 27.02.2026 & 03.03.2026 Special dates 04226 Varanasi–LTT 25.02.2026 & 01.03.2026 Special dates 04225 LTT–Varanasi 26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 Special dates 04203 Lucknow–New Delhi 23.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 Special dates 04204 New Delhi–Lucknow 23.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 Special dates 04209 Varanasi–Delhi 22.02.2026 – 06.03.2026 Notified 04210 Delhi–Varanasi 23.02.2026 – 07.03.2026 Notified 04227 Varanasi–Chandigarh 21.02.2026 – 28.02.2026 Notified 04228 Chandigarh–Varanasi 22.02.2026 – 01.03.2026 Notified

North Eastern Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 05046/05045 Lal Kuan–Rajkot–Lal Kuan 27.02.2026 – 14.03.2026 Notified 05060/05059 Lal Kuan–Kolkata–Lal Kuan Notified days Weekly 05301/05302 Mau–Ambala Cantt–Mau 05.03.2026 – 13.03.2026 Notified 05005/05006 Barhni–Amritsar–Barhni 04.03.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 05023/05024 Gomti Nagar–Khatipura–Gomti Nagar Early March Notified 05017/05018 Mau–Valsad–Mau 28.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Notified

North Frontier Railway Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 05932/05931 Dibrugarh–Kolkata–Dibrugarh 28.02.2026 – 09.03.2026 Notified 05633/05634 Narangi–Gorakhpur–Narangi 26.02.2026 – 12.03.2026 Notified 05736/05735 Katihar–Amritsar–Katihar 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified 05974/05973 Dibrugarh–Jay Nagar–Dibrugarh 24.02.2026 – 17.03.2026 Notified 05627/05628 Agartala–Guwahati–Agartala 25.02.2026 – 18.03.2026 Notified

South Central Railway (SCR) Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 07092 Charlapalli–Danapur 25.02.2026 – 09.03.2026 Notified 07119/07120 Charlapalli–Madar–Charlapalli Early March Notified 07512/07513 Charlapalli–Shalimar–Charlapalli 26.02.2026 – 05.03.2026 Notified 07005/07006 Charlapalli–Raxaul–Charlapalli 28.02.2026 – 04.03.2026 Notified 07051/07052 Tirupati–Raxaul–Tirupati 28.02.2026 – 10.03.2026 Notified 07046/07047 Secunderabad–Naharlagun–Secunderabad 27.02.2026 – 02.03.2026 Notified 07023/07024 Charlapalli–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Charlapalli 28.02.2026 – 04.03.2026 Notified 07615/07616 Charlapalli–Tiruchchirappalli–Charlapalli 03.03.2026 – 17.03.2026 Notified

South Western Railway (SWR) Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 06565/06566 SMVT Bengaluru–Malda Town–SMVT Bengaluru 28.02.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified 06563/06564 Yesvantpur–Dhanbad–Yesvantpur 01.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 06597/06598 Yesvantpur–Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Yesvantpur 01.03.2026 – 15.03.2026 Notified 06281/06282 Mysuru–Ajmer–Mysuru 01.03.2026 – 16.03.2026 Notified

Konkan Railway (KR) Holi Special Trains

Train No. Route Operating Period Frequency 01003/01004 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madgaon–LTT 01.03.2026 – 08.03.2026 Notified 01159/01160 Diva–Chiplun–Diva 25.02.2026 – 08.03.2026 Daily



