Hindalco-Texmaco collaborate to make 180 tons lighter train wagons and coaches – Know its role in achieving emission goals

The production of aluminium freight rakes will reduce the carbon footprint and drive the industry towards a positive environmental impact.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
These new coaches will help the national transporter in achieving emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.

To achieve the target of doubling freight capacity by 2027, Indian Railways is continuously seeking to improve design of wagons and inviting new manufacturers to contribute towards enhancing overall capacity. In this context, Hindalco Industries Limited has entered into a strategic alliance with Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited in developing and producing world-class aluminium rail wagons. These new coaches will help the national transporter in achieving emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.

As part of the alliance, the world’s largest aluminium rolling and recycling company will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. On the other hand, Texamco will provide technical expertise and will be responsible for design, setting up the factory and production line. It will also provide skilled workers.

How aluminium freight rake would help in achieving emission goals?

The aluminium freight rake was launched by Hindalco last year. This new rake is 180 tons lighter than the previous one and also offers 19 percent higher payload to tare weight ratio. Thus, it consumes less energy with relatively negligible wear and tear.In a statement, Satish Pal, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries said, “The partnership will strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility.”

“This partnership holds tremendous potential in supporting the Indian Railways in its pursuit of the introduction of efficient rolling stock with a lesser carbon footprint,” Sudipta Mukherjee, Deputy Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd said.  

Significance of aluminium freight rakes:-

The production of aluminium freight rakes will reduce the carbon footprint and drive the industry towards a positive environmental impact. This will also help the national transporter in becoming ‘Net Zero’ mission objectives. The railways has launched “Mission 3000 MT” to increase its freight capacity by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock. This aims at achieving 45 percent market share in the freight sector.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 06:40 IST

