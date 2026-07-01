This summer season, there is high demand for train travel between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with many passengers moving across this busy route.

To manage this surge, the Southern Railway has decided to extend the Tiruchchirappalli–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Special Train for additional days in July 2026.

The extra services will help ease crowding on regular trains and provide more travel options for passengers. The extension is also expected to give relief to those finding it difficult to get confirmed tickets during busy travel dates.

The additional trips aim to improve connectivity on this important inter-state corridor during the peak summer period.

The train will continue to run with the same timings and stoppages, ensuring a smooth journey. Check the timings, route, and stoppages below.

Special Train: Timings and Schedule

The Tiruchchirappalli – SMVT Bengaluru – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Special will run on 14, 21, and July 28, 2026, with the same timings, stoppages, and composition as previously scheduled services.

The special train from Tiruchchirappalli Junction to SMVT Bengaluru (Train No. 06007) will depart at 06:15 hrs in the morning and reach Bengaluru at 13:45 hrs in the afternoon.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from SMVT Bengaluru to Tiruchchirappalli Junction (Train No. 06008) will depart at 15:00 hrs and arrive at 22:30 hrs.

Route and Key Stations

The train will run through an important corridor connecting Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. On its route, the train will stop at Karur Junction, Namakkal, Salem Junction, Bangarapet Junction, and Krishnarajapuram before reaching SMVT Bengaluru.

This route plays an important role in connecting major industrial, educational, and commercial centres. It is especially useful for passengers travelling between smaller towns and the two major cities of Tiruchchirappalli and Bengaluru.

Reservation Opening Soon

Southern Railway announced that reservations for these services will open shortly. Passengers are advised to book tickets early once booking begins, as high demand is expected due to limited weekly operations.