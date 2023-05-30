Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express receives thrilling welcome by people – Watch Video

Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express received a thrilling welcome as the enthusiastic crowd gathered at the railway stations to catch a glimpse of the semi-high speed train. The train has received overwhelming reception at the enroute stations with students, rail lovers and general public joining the festivities.

The people have embraced the northeast-bound Vande Bharat Express with a shower of blossoms and resounding rhythms at its five stoppages – Kamakhya Junction, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar and New Cooch Behar railway station. The people in traditional dresses also danced to Bihu tunes.

At Bijni railway station, the people gathered to take a glimpse of the blue and white colour train. They even clicked selfies with the train in the background. The youngsters filmed the interior of the train with their smartphones for short videos.

“It is a luxurious journey. This is different from the other trains,” a student said.

School students have been given a free opportunity to travel on the inaugural run day. They have been selected on the basis of competitions such as quiz, drawing etc.

At New Cooch Behar, the people threw flowers to welcome the train, while in New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station, the rail fans welcomed the train with shouts of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The ultra modern train will enhance the rail connectivity between Assam and West Bengal. This will further strengthen the age-old ties between the two states. With the introduction of the blue and white colour train, the students studying in the colleges and universities will be most benefited.

This will also increase the employment opportunities related to tourism and trade. It will connect Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga, Manas National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. In addition to this, the footfalls of tourists will also increase for places like Shillong, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya and Tawang and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.