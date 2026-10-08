Two Express trains operating through the Madurai Division will run on changed routes on select dates in October, with several regular stations being skipped and new halts added.

The changes will apply to the Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express and Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express as Southern Railway carries out safety and maintenance work in the division.

The two services will operate on different dates, and the list of skipped stations varies for each train. Madurai, Dindigul, Sholavandan and Kodaikanal Road are among the key stations affected by the revised routes.

Here are the affected dates, skipped stations, and additional halts for both trains.

Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express: Changed route, dates

The Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will be diverted on October 11, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, 2026.

On these dates, the train will operate via Guruvayur, Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli and Chennai Egmore.

Due to the diversion, the train will not halt at several stations on its usual route. The skipped stops include Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai.

For passengers boarding or getting down at these stations, the change is particularly important as the train will not be available at these locations on the affected dates.

New halts for Train 16128

While some regular stops will be skipped, the diverted service will have additional stoppages at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

This means passengers travelling through the diverted route will have additional boarding and deboarding points.

Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express also diverted

The Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 16321) will also run on a diverted route on October 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2026.

The train will operate via Nagercoil, Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur and Coimbatore on the affected dates.

Several stations that are part of its regular route will be skipped during these services. These include Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Ambaturai, Erode and Palaniyam.

Additional stops on the revised route

The diverted Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express will have additional stoppages at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli.

These additional halts are intended to serve passengers along the diverted route while maintenance and safety works are being carried out.