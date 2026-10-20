Gujarat-UP Puja special trains: Passengers planning to travel between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the festive season will have an additional train option. Western Railway has announced special services between Valsad and Prayagraj to manage increased passenger demand.

The trains will run weekly on specified dates in October and November 2026, with stops at several stations along the route. According to an announcement shared by Western Railway on X, the Valsad-Prayagraj-Valsad Superfast Special will operate on a special fare basis. The services will comprise AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class accommodation.

Valsad-Prayagraj Puja special trains: Dates and timings

The special trains will run in both directions, with separate train numbers and weekly schedules.

Train number Route Operating dates Departure Arrival 04190 Valsad to Prayagraj October 26 to November 30, 2026 (Mondays) Valsad: 8:00 PM Prayagraj: 7:50 PM, Tuesday 04189 Prayagraj to Valsad October 25 to November 29, 2026 (Sundays) Prayagraj: 6:10 PM Valsad: 6:00 PM, Monday

Passengers travelling from Valsad can board Train No. 04190 every Monday during the mentioned period. The service is slated to reach Prayagraj the following evening.

In the return trip, Train No. 04189 will depart from Prayagraj on Sundays and reach Valsad on Mondays.

Valsad-Prayagraj special trains: check station stops

Western Railway has announced that both services will have stoppages at the following 12 intermediate stations:

1. Navsari

2. Bhestan

3. Vyara

4. Paldhi

5. Amalner

6. Nandurbar

7. Bhusaval

8. Itarsi

9. Jabalpur

10. Satna

11. Katni

12. Manikpur

These stops will provide boarding and deboarding options for passengers travelling between Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Passengers should check the station-specific arrival and departure timings before planning their journeys.

What coach facilities will be available?

According to Western Railway, the special trains will have three categories of passenger accommodation:

AC 3-Tier: Air-conditioned sleeper accommodation

Sleeper Class: Non-air-conditioned sleeper accommodation

General Second Class: General passenger accommodation

How to book Valsad-Prayagraj special train tickets

Western Railway has confirmed on its official post on X that bookings for Train No. 04190 (Valsad-Prayagraj Superfast Special) are open. Passengers can buy tickets through Railway Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Where to check the complete timetable

Passengers can visit the official Indian Railways enquiry portal at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for details related to station timings, halts and coach composition. As these are special-fare services operating on notified dates, passengers should check their preferred journey date, applicable ticket price availability before making their travel plans.