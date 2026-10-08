Rail connectivity between Pratap Nagar and Kolkata will get an additional service in the coming weeks, with Western Railway announcing a special train on the route.

The service will operate once a week in both directions, giving passengers another option for planning journeys between Gujarat and West Bengal.

The Pratap Nagar-Kolkata Special will cover several important stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Check out the special train route, full schedule, and timings here.

Pratap Nagar- Kolkata special train: Full schedule

Train No. 03110 Pratap Nagar-Kolkata Special runs every Thursday. It will depart from Pratap Nagar at 4:15 pm and reach Kolkata at 12:05 pm on Saturday.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 03109 Kolkata-Pratap Nagar Special will run every Tuesday. The train will leave Kolkata at 8:00 am and arrive at Pratap Nagar at 11:40 pm on Wednesday.

The service is scheduled to run on a weekly basis during the announced period, covering the festive travel season and providing an additional rail option on the route.

Key stoppages on the route

The special train will halt at a number of major stations in both directions. These include Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ramganj Mandi, Kota Junction, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Idgah Agra, Tundla and Govindpuri.

Further stops include Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Narayan Road, Gaya, Tilaya, Nawadah, Sheikhpura, Kiul, Jhajha and Jasidih.

In Jharkhand and West Bengal, the train will also stop at Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur and Barddhaman before reaching Kolkata.

These stoppages provide connections to several major cities and railway hubs along the route, making the special service useful for passengers travelling across multiple states.

Train composition and booking details

The Pratap Nagar-Kolkata Special will have AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Booking for Train No. 03110 will open from October 8, 2026, through railway reservation counters and the IRCTC website. Passengers planning to use the service can book their tickets from the opening date, subject to availability.