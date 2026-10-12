Kutch, in Gujarat, is set to see further expansion of its railway network, with a new line planned between Vayor and Lakhpat. The project is part of efforts to improve rail connectivity in the region, where better transport links could make travel easier and support the movement of goods.

The proposed line is also expected to improve access to parts of Kutch important for tourism and commercial activities. The project has recently gained momentum with Western Railway inviting bids for the construction work.

Here is a look at the project details, the work involved, and how the wider railway expansion could benefit the region.

Vayor–Lakhpat railway line: Tender details

Work on the proposed Vayor–Lakhpat railway line has moved a step forward, with Western Railway inviting bids for its construction. The project falls under the Ahmedabad Division and has an estimated tender value of ₹984.30 crore.

The work will be carried out on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. It covers the construction of the railway line along with the yards planned along the route.

What construction work does the project include?

The project will involve several types of construction work, starting with preparing the ground for the railway line.

This includes earthwork, laying the material needed to support the tracks, building retaining walls and drains, and constructing major and minor bridges. Road underbridges and limited-height subways are also part of the plan.

The work will also cover laying and linking the railway tracks, along with supplying sleepers and track fittings. In addition, signalling, telecommunications and electrical systems will be installed as part of the project. These will form part of the infrastructure required to operate the new railway line.

Vayor–Lakhpat line part of wider Kutch railway expansion

The project is part of a wider railway expansion plan approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2025. The plan covers two new lines: Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated August 27, 2025, the two projects together will add 145 route km and 164 track km to Gujarat’s railway network. The combined project has an estimated cost of ₹2,526 crore and a planned completion period of three years.

The wider expansion includes 13 new railway stations and is expected to benefit 866 villages, covering around 16 lakh people. These figures apply to both railway lines together, rather than only the Vayor–Lakhpat section.

Tourism destinations in Kutch could benefit

The railway expansion is expected to improve access to destinations such as the Rann of Kutch, Dholavira, Koteshwar temple, Narayan Sarovar and Lakhpat Fort.

Better rail access could make it easier for visitors to reach these places and support tourism in the region. It could also improve travel options for people living in areas covered by the expanded network.

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Improved rail links could support freight movement

The new railway infrastructure is also intended to support the movement of goods. The Indian Railways has identified commodities such as salt, cement, coal, clinker and bentonite as potential beneficiaries of improved rail connectivity.

Better rail links could help businesses transport these materials more efficiently. The extent of the benefits will depend on the completion of the infrastructure and the railway services introduced on the route.