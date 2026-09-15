Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch a series of logistics projects and passenger facilities in Gujarat through video conferencing on Tuesday, with a focus on expanding rail freight infrastructure and improving passenger connectivity, reported PTI.

The minister will dedicate four Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) to the nation at Bhimasar in Kutch, Devaliya in Junagadh, Chandisar in Banaskantha and Shivlakha in Kutch. He will also lay the foundation stone for another GCT at Linch in Mehsana, according to an official release issued on Monday.

The projects are expected to strengthen rail-based freight movement, logistics infrastructure and commercial activity across the state while improving passenger rail connectivity.

Four Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to boost rail freight

The four GCTs being dedicated to the nation are aimed at expanding rail-based freight transportation and providing modern cargo handling and logistics facilities for industries and businesses.

The projects will also bring greater private sector participation in developing rail freight infrastructure, according to the release. This is expected to provide businesses with more options to transport goods by rail and strengthen rail-linked logistics networks in Gujarat.

The foundation stone for the GCT at Linch in Mehsana will further expand the state’s cargo terminal network.

Gopalpur station, Anjar stoppage to improve passenger connectivity

Vaishnaw will also inaugurate Gopalpur railway station in Kutch and introduce a halt for the Bhuj-Shalimar Express at Anjar railway station.

“The new Gopalpur railway station aims to strengthen rail connectivity and passenger amenities in the region, while also improving access to rail transport for local commuters. It eliminates the need for engine reversal at Gandhidham for trains traveling to and from Ahmedabad and Bhuj, thereby saving operational time,” the release said.

The new station is expected to improve access to rail services for passengers in the region while also reducing operational time for trains travelling between Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

The stoppage of the Bhuj-Shalimar Express at Anjar is expected to provide passengers in the area with a direct rail connection to several major cities and destinations.

“This facility will enable passengers to undertake direct and convenient journeys to major cities and important destinations across the country via the Bhuj-Shalimar Express. It will eliminate the need for passengers to travel to other stations to board the train, thereby saving time and reducing additional travel costs,” the release said.

The new stoppage is expected to benefit local passengers by reducing the need to travel to other railway stations to board the service.