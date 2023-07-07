scorecardresearch
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: India’s 25th semi-high speed train to stop at 7 railway stations – Know stoppage and who to board

This is the 25th semi-high speed train of the country and first for the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
The national transporter has provided an opportunity for children, rail enthusiasts and the general public to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service. (PTI photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express will commence its maiden run today. The train will run between Gorakhpur and Lucknow Junction. The new age train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 15:30 hrs from Gorakhpur railway station.

This is the 25th semi-high speed train of the country and first for the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone. Several dignitaries including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others will grace the occasion.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run today, this blue and white colour train will reach Lucknow from Gorakhpur railway station in four hours and 50 minutes. During its journey, the train will stop at seven railway stations. These are – Sahjanwa, Khalilabad, Basti, Babhnan, Mankapur, Ayodhya and Barabanki railway stations.

Inaugural run timings of Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

NER’s first blue and white colour train will depart from Gorakhpur (GKP) railway station at 15:40 hrs and will reach the destination at 20:30 hrs.

Who to board Uttar Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express today?

The national transporter has provided an opportunity for children, rail enthusiasts and the general public to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service. More than 50 school students will get a chance to board the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express. The students have been selected on the basis of essay and painting competitions.

Regular service of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express:-

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train will begin its regular service from July 09, 2023 (Sunday) onwards. During its journey, the train will halt at two railway stations – Basti and Ayodhya. It will cover a distance of more than 270 kms in four hours and 15 minutes. The train will operate six days a week except Saturday. 

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 07:00 IST

