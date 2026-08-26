A special train interlinking Gorakhpur and Delhi is getting a regular weekly identity as an Amrit Bharat Express, with Northern Railway announcing its regularisation from August 27. The service will run under new train numbers and connect the two cities through eight intermediate stops, including Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly and Ghaziabad.

As per the official information shared by the Northern Railway, the existing 05057/05058 Gorakhpur Jn-Delhi Jn-Gorakhpur Jn Special will be regularised as Train Nos. 15095/15096 Gorakhpur Jn-Delhi Jn-Gorakhpur Jn Amrit Bharat Express.

“For passengers’ convenience, the Railway has decided to regularise the following special trains as Amrit Bharat Express trains (to run weekly),” Northern Railway said in its post on X.

When will the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express operate?

Train No. 15095 Gorakhpur Jn-Delhi Jn Amrit Bharat Express will start its regular run on August 27, 2026 and operate every Thursday. It will leave Gorakhpur Junction at 10:45 pm and arrive at Delhi Junction at 12:50 pm the following day.

On its return leg, Train No. 15096 Delhi Jn-Gorakhpur Jn Amrit Bharat Express will operate from August 28, 2026 and will run every Friday. It will leave Delhi Junction at 2:10 pm and reach Gorakhpur Junction at 6:30 am the following morning.

Northern Railway’s schedule also specifies that the services will run with an Amrit Bharat rake.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Full schedule

Station Train 15095 Arrival Train 15095 Departure Train 15096 Arrival Train 15096 Departure Gorakhpur Jn — 22:45 06:30 — Khalilabad 23:21 23:23 04:56 04:58 Basti 23:51 23:54 04:28 04:31 Gonda Jn 01:40 01:50 02:50 02:55 Burhwal Jn 02:42 02:44 01:40 01:42 Sitapur Jn 04:40 04:50 00:02 00:12 Bareilly Jn 07:48 07:50 18:39 18:41 Moradabad Jn 09:03 09:08 17:18 17:23 Ghaziabad Jn 11:42 11:44 14:52 14:54 Delhi Jn 12:50 — — 14:10

Which stations will the train serve?

Apart from the two terminal stations, the weekly Amrit Bharat Express will have stoppages at Khalilabad, Gonda Junction, Sitapur Junction, Basti, Burhwal Junction, Moradabad Junction, Bareilly Junction and Ghaziabad Junction.

The schedule mentions a direct weekly connection to Delhi for passengers boarding at these stations, while also offering a return service towards eastern Uttar Pradesh every Friday.

Key timings passengers should note

Delhi-bound Train No. 15095 will leave Gonda at 1:50 am, followed by Sitapur at 4:50 am, Bareilly at 7:50 am, Moradabad at 9:08 am and Ghaziabad at 11:44 am before reaching the national capital.

For the return journey, Train No. 15096 will leave Ghaziabad at 2:45 pm, Moradabad at 5:23 pm and Bareilly at 6:41 pm. It will reach Sitapur shortly after midnight before continuing towards Burhwal, Basti, Gonda, Gorakhpur and Khaliabad.

With the special service being regularised, passengers should take note of the new train numbers as well as the fixed Thursday and Friday operating pattern while planning their journey ahead.

Northern Railway has advised passengers seeking detailed information regarding timings and stoppages to contact the RailMadad helpline at 139 or check the Indian Railways enquiry official website.