Good News! New Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to make your journey enthralling, here’s how

The passengers travelling from Mumbai to Karmali in Goa, can now witness breath-taking glimpses of nature. What’s new you ask? Well, the Central Railway (CR) zone has decided to add o­ne more Vistadome coach in Tejas Express which will provide for a wider and interruption-free view of the surroundings. This additional coach will be introduced in train number 22119/22120 Madgaon Tejas Express with effect from April 14, 2023.

The railways has also asked the waitlisted passengers to check their tickets before boarding the train. In a statement, the zonal railway said, “Waiting list passengers of both the trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train.”

Revised Composition of CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express:-

After the introduction of additional vistadome coaches, the train will have two Vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, o­ne AC Executive Chair Car and Two Luggage, generator cum brake vans.

Distance and Travel time:-

This train covers a distance of 765 km in eight hours and six minutes.

Frequency:-

The train runs on all days except Monday and Thursday.

Timing of 22119 MAO Tejas Express:-

Departure from CSMT – 05:50 hrs

Arrival at Dadar – 06:00 hrs

Departure from Dadar – 06:02 hrs

Arrival at Thane – 06:23 hrs

Departure from Thane – 06:25 hrs

Arrival at Panvel – 06:58 hrs

Departure from Panvel – 07:00 hrs

Arrival at Chiplun – 09:35 hrs

Departure from Chiplun – 09:37 hrs

Arrival at Ratnagiri – 10:55 hrs

Departure from Ratnagiri – 11:00 hrs

Arrival at Kudal – 12:46 hrs

Departure from Kudal – 12:48 hrs

Arrival at Karmali – 13:56 hrs

Departure from Karmali – 13:58 hrs

Arrival at Madgaon – 14:40 hrs

About Vistadome coach:-

The Madgaon Tejas Express will become the first train in the country to have two vistadome coaches. This will provide a wider and hindrance-free view of the surroundings. These coaches have huge windows and transparent roofs. These coaches also have other attractions like LED lights, rotatable seats, and pushback chairs, GPS based information system, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for specially-abled people and toilets with ceramic tile flooring.