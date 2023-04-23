Good news for travellers! Tripura-Bangladesh rail link to be completed soon – Know length, progress report & more details

Good news for travellers! Soon one can travel to Bangladesh through a new rail route. This 15-km long railway link will connect Tripura’s Agartala with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar.

Presently, the Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to complete the project by September, 2023. About 85 percent of the work has been completed and 73 percent of work has been done on the Bangladesh side.

Recently, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Tripura and held a meeting with IRCON officials to review the progress of the Indo-Bangla railway link. Later, the Union Minister also met state Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

During the discussion, the proposed rail link from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar via Pecharthal also came up for discussion. The survey work for Dharmanagar-Kailashahar rail route will be completed soon. However, the Rs 1,855 crore railway project is under the consideration of the Railway Board.

For the construction of a 5.46-km long railway line on the Indian side and the 6.78-km line up to the Gangasagar railway station are being constructed with the grant from DoNER ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs respectively.

The national transporter is also working on the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the 30 km railway link from Belonia in South Tripura to Zero Point to connect Bangladesh’s Feni district.

Significance of Agartala-Gangasagar railway line project:-

After the completion of this railway project, the distance between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka will be 500 km and then one could easily reach Kolkata in around 16 hours.

This new railway link will play an important role in improving the overall development of the North Eastern region. It will become easy to import and export goods from Chittagong port, thus strengthening the foreign trade system and communication system of the region.