Good news for travellers! Indian Railways to attach one Vista Dome coach in New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express – Know its fare and significance

Good news for rail commuters! In view of the overwhelming response received to the Vistadome coaches across the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has decided to introduce the modern coach in Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express. The Vistadome coach will be augmented on a temporary basis from July 03, 2023 to August 31, 2023.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “It has been decided to attach one Vista Dome Coach in 12042/12041 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express on temporary basis.”

Revised composition of HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express:-

From Monday, the Howrah-NJP Shatabdi Express will have 15 coaches – One Vista Dome Coach, 2 Executive AC Chair Car, 10 AC Chair Car, and Brake, 2 Luggage cum Generator Car.

Frequency of NJP-HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express:-

The 12041/12042 HWH-NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express operates six days a week except Sunday.

Distance and Travel Time of HWH-NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express:-

During its journey between two cities, the train covers a distance of 561 km in eight hours and 30 minutes.

Stoppage of HWH-NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express:-

The Shatabdi Express halts at six railway stations in its journey between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. These are – Barddhaman Junction, Bolpur S Niketan, New Farakka Junction, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, and Kishanganj.

Fare of Vista Dome Coach in New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express:-

NJP to Howrah – Rs 2295

NJP to Kishanganj – Rs 740

NJP to Barsoi Junction – Rs 880

NJP to Malda Town – Rs 1285

NJP TO New Farakka Junction – Rs 1380

NJP to Bolpur S Niketan – Rs 1780

NJP to Barddhaman Junction – Rs 1910

Significance of HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express’ Vistadome Coach:-

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express will have 44 seats. It will provide an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers and has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge.