Good news for travellers! Indian Railways revises coach composition of country’s 13th Vande Bharat Express

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has increased the coach composition of the country’s 13th Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high speed train operates between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

As per the revised composition, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train will now run with 16 coaches instead of eight coaches. This will also increase the passenger carrying capacity in the blue and white colour train. After the latest update, this new age train will have 1,128 passenger capacity instead of 530 passengers.

Reasons behind revision of coaches:-

The move comes following the huge demand of travellers. The train has been running with full occupancy since its inception. The train number 20701 Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express recorded a patronage of 131 per cent in April and 135 per cent in May 2023. The train number 20702 Tirupati – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express recorded a patronage of 136 per cent in April and 138 per cent in May 2023.

Number of passengers travelled in Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

A total of 44,992 passengers have availed Vande Bharat express train service in both directions till May 15, 2023. While 21,798 passengers have travelled by Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, another 23,194 passengers have travelled from Tirupati to Secunderabad. Both the categories of coaches – Executive as well as Chair Car have witnessed more than 100 per cent patronage in both directions.

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways said, “With the doubling of coaches, more rail passengers will now be able to avail Vande Bharat train services.” He further added that the move will benefit the commuters during this summer holiday season.

The railways have also reduced the travel time between the two cities by 15 minutes. The train now covers the distance of 660.77 km in 8 hrs 15 mins, instead of the earlier duration of 08:30 hrs in both directions.