Good news for travellers! Indian Railways commences ticket booking for Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has commenced the ticket booking process for Kerala’s first Vande Bharat express train. This new age train will run between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod railway station. This semi-high speed train will cover a distance of 588 km in 08:05 hrs.

How to book ticket for Thiruvananthapuram Central Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:-

The passengers can book their ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC or through a mobile app. The commuters can also book their ticket from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Fare for 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod – Rs 1,590

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur – Rs 1,260

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode – Rs 1,090

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Shoranur Junction – Rs 950

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Thrisur – Rs 880

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Town – Rs 765

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kottayam – Rs 555

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod – Rs 2,880

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur – Rs 2,415

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode – Rs 2,060

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Shoranur Junction – Rs 1,775

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Thrisur – Rs 1,650

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Town – Rs 1,420

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kottayam – Rs 1,075

Fare for 20633 Kasaragod- Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central – Rs 1,520

Kasaragod to Kannur – Rs 445

Kasaragod to Kozhikode – Rs 625

Kasaragod to Shoranur Junction – Rs 775

Kasaragod to Thrissur – Rs 825

Kasaragod to Ernakulam Town – Rs 940

Kasaragod to Kottayam – Rs 1,250

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central – Rs 2,815

Kasaragod to Kannur – Rs 840

Kasaragod to Kozhikode – Rs 1,195

Kasaragod to Shoranur Junction – Rs 1,510

Kasaragod to Thrissur – Rs 1,600

Kasaragod to Ernakulam Town – Rs 1,835

Kasaragod to Kottayam – Rs 2,270

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.