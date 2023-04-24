scorecardresearch
Good news for travellers! Indian Railways commences ticket booking for Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

The passengers can book their ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC or through a mobile app.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
This semi-high speed train will cover a distance of 588 km in 08:05 hrs.

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has commenced the ticket booking process for Kerala’s first Vande Bharat express train. This new age train will run between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod railway station. This semi-high speed train will cover a distance of 588 km in 08:05 hrs.

How to book ticket for Thiruvananthapuram Central Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:-

The passengers can book their ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC or through a mobile app. The commuters can also book their ticket from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Fare for 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod – Rs 1,590
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur – Rs 1,260
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode – Rs 1,090
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Shoranur Junction – Rs 950
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Thrisur – Rs 880
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Town – Rs 765
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kottayam – Rs 555

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod – Rs 2,880
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur – Rs 2,415
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode – Rs 2,060
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Shoranur Junction – Rs 1,775
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Thrisur – Rs 1,650
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Town – Rs 1,420
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kottayam – Rs 1,075

Fare for 20633 Kasaragod- Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

  • Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central – Rs 1,520
  • Kasaragod to Kannur – Rs 445
  • Kasaragod to Kozhikode – Rs 625
  • Kasaragod to Shoranur Junction – Rs 775
  • Kasaragod to Thrissur – Rs 825
  • Kasaragod to Ernakulam Town – Rs 940
  • Kasaragod to Kottayam – Rs 1,250

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

  • Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central – Rs 2,815
  • Kasaragod to Kannur – Rs 840
  • Kasaragod to Kozhikode – Rs 1,195
  • Kasaragod to Shoranur Junction – Rs 1,510
  • Kasaragod to Thrissur – Rs 1,600
  • Kasaragod to Ernakulam Town – Rs 1,835
  • Kasaragod to Kottayam – Rs 2,270

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 12:00 IST

