Good news for travellers! Indian Railways‘ much-awaited 25th Vande Bharat Express train will begin its commercial operation from Sunday onwards (July 09, 2023). This new blue and white colour train has been allotted for Uttar Pradesh. This is the second such train in the state. It will be maintained and operated by the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone.

Routes and Stoppages of Uttar Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express train:-

The new semi-high speed train will run between Gorakhpur and Lucknow. During its journey between the two cities, the train will stop at two railway stations. These are – Basti and Ayodhya.

Frequency of 22549/22550 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express:-

The train number 22549/22550 Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Saturday.

Distance and Travel time of Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of more than 270 kms in four hours and 15 minutes. Presently, the fastest trains running between the two cities are – Gorakhdham Express, and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. Both the trains take four hours and forty five minutes to cover the same distance.

Timings of 22549/22550 Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

Timing of 22549 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express:

The new semi-high speed train will depart from Gorakhpur at 06:05 hrs and will reach the destination at 10:20 hrs.

Arrival at Basti – 06:58 hrs

Departure from Basti – 07:00 hrs

Arrival at Ayodhya – 08:15 hrs

Departure from Ayodhya – 08:17 hrs

Timing of 22550 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express:

This new blue and white colour train will depart from Lucknow at 19:15 hrs and will reach Gorakhpur at 23:25 hrs.

Arrival at Ayodhya – 09:13 hrs

Departure from Ayodhya – 09:15 hrs

Arrival at Basti – 22:30 hrs

Departure from Basti – 22:32 hrs

Composition of Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express will run with eight coaches. It will have a capacity of 530 passengers. It will have two categories of seating arrangement – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.