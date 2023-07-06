Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways will commence the commercial operation of the country’s 27th Vande Bharat Express train from Sunday (July 09, 2023) onwards. This new semi-high speed train has been allotted for Rajasthan. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 07, 2023, through video conferencing from Gorakhpur railway station.

Routes of Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express:-

The new blue and white colour train will operate between Jodhpur and Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) railway stations.

Stoppages of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities and vice versa, the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will halt at six railway stations. These are – Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction.

Frequency of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express:-

The Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express will operate on all days except Tuesday.

Distance and Travel time of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express:-

The Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of more than 450 km in six hours and 10 minutes. At present, the fastest trains between the two stations are Shri Ganganagar-H Sahib Nanded Express and Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express. Both the trains cover the same distance in 07:35 hrs and 07:40 hrs respectively.

Timings of 12461/12462 Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

Timing of 12461 Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express:

The new semi-high speed train will depart from Jodhpur at 05:55 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 12:05 hrs.

Arrival at Pali Marwar – 06:45 hrs

Departure from Pali Marwar – 06:47 hrs

Arrival at Falna – 07:50 hrs

Departure from Falna – 07:52 hrs

Arrival at Abu Road – 09:05 hrs

Departure from Abu Road – 09:10 hrs

Arrival at Palanpur Junction – 10:04 hrs

Departure from Palanpur Junction – 10:08 hrs

Arrival at Mahesana Junction – 10:49 hrs

Departure from Mahesana Junction – 10:51 hrs

Timing of 12462 Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express:

The new semi-high speed train will depart from Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) railway station at 16:45 hrs. It will reach the destination at 23:10 hrs.

Arrival at Mahesana Junction – 17:33 hrs

Departure from Mahesana Junction – 17:35 hrs

Arrival at Palanpur Junction – 18:38 hrs

Departure from Palanpur Junction – 18:40 hrs

Arrival at Abu Road – 19:25 hrs

Departure from Abu Road – 19:30 hrs

Arrival at Falna – 20:23 hrs

Departure from Falna – 20:25 hrs

Arrival at Pali Marwar – 21:53 hrs

Departure from Pali Marwar – 21:55 hrs

Composition of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express:-

The Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express is composed of eight coaches. The train has a capacity of 530 passengers. It will have two categories of seating arrangement – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.