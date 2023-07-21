Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has issued instructions for provision of meals to be served for passengers travelling in the General Seating (GS) compartment of the trains. The meals are to be supplied from the kitchen units or refreshment rooms i.e. RRS and Jan Ahaars of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In a letter to all the zonal railways, the Railway Board on June 27, 2023 has asked to provide economy meals, snacks, combo meals and affordable packaged drinking water to the passengers travelling in the GS coaches of all Mail/Express trains.

Location of Economy meals counters

These service counters will be placed at platforms near the GS coaches. The provision of this extended service counters at the platforms has been done on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

List of meals to be provided to passengers of GS coaches:-

The IRCTC will provide two types of meals – (a) Economy Meal and (b) Snack Meal.

Economy Meal:

The Economy Meal consists of 7 poori (175 gm), Dry Aloo Veg. (150 gm) and Pickle (12 gm). The passengers can buy these meals at Rs 20 (including GST).

Snack Meal:

The Snack Meal (350 gm) consists of – Assortment of South Indian Rice or Rajma/ Chole – Rice, or Khichdi or Kulcha/Bhatura-Chole or Pav-Bhaji or Masala Dosa. Each item is available at Rs 50 (including GST).

Lists of railways stations with Economy/Snack Meals facilities:-

North Zone – Phulera, Ajmer, Rewari, Abu Road, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Udaipur and Mathura.

East Zone – Durgapur, Asansol Junction, Sealdah, Madhupur, Jasidih, Balasore, Kharagpur, Hijli, Rampurhat, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Katihar, New Tinsukia, Kamakhya, Naharlagun, Rangiya, Dhanbad, Raxaul, Samastipur, Betiah. Narkatiaganj, Kiul, Buxar, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela Junction, Jharsuguda, and Ranchi railway stations.

South Central Zone – Bilaspur, Raipur, and Gondia.

South Zone – Mayiladuthurai, Virudhnagar, Hubbali, Bengaluru, Nagercoil, Thiruvannathapuram, Mangalore Junction, Salem and Erode railway stations.