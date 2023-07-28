scorecardresearch
Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways to begin operation on Odisha’s Nuagaon Road-Daspalla Railway section soon – Details Inside

The Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project falls under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Indian Railways will begin the operation of train services on Odisha’s Nuagaon Road-Dasapalla Railway Section soon. The move comes following the inspection of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Wednesday. The 15.445-kms long stretch is a part of Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project.

The Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project falls under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. This is one of the focus projects of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister has given priority to the development of railway infrastructure in the region.

Commissioning of Nuagaon Road-Dasapalla Railway Section:-

The rail traffic on Nuagaon Road-Dasapalla Railway Section will begin after receiving clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection:-

On Wednesday, AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the new rail line between Nuagaon Road and Dasapalla Railway Section.

Chowdhary examined safety aspects such as overhead equipment, bridges, signal and telecommunication equipment, railway track, and manned level crossings. Later, a speed trial was conducted between both the Stations to review the safety aspects of the section.

Construction status of Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project:- 

With the completion of the railway line between Nuagaon Road and Dasapalla Railway Section, the construction work for a total stretch of 142.505 km has been completed out of the 301 km project. Of these, Khurda Road to Dasapalla covers 105.875 km, while Balangir to Khambeswari Palli covers 36.700 km. 

In addition, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone also aims to complete an additional 84 km of rail line from Khambeswari Palli to Purunakatak in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Significance of Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project:- 

The Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project will boost the economy of the region and foster socio-cultural connections between Western Odisha and Coastal Odisha. The project will also give a fillip to tourism.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 11:02 IST

