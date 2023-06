Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways commences ticket booking for Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express – Know booking process, fare

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has commenced the ticket booking process for newly introduced Vande Bharat Express between Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur. The train will cover a distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes.

How to book ticket for Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The passengers can book their ticket from both online and offline mode. For Online, commuters have to visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The individuals can also reserve their seat from IRCTC Mobile application. For offline mode, the passenger has to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

Composition of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express is composed of eight coaches. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Fare for 20173 Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1055

Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 910

Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 745

Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 650

Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 425

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1880

Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 1600

Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 1265

Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1070

Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 810

Fare for 20174 Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 955

Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 830

Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 810

Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 690

Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 425

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 1790

Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 1560

Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1510

Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 1265

Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 820

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.