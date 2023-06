Good news for Mumbaikars! Now plan a trip to Goa with Vande Bharat Express at Rs 1815 – All details here

Good news for Mumbaikars! Now travel to Goa with newly introduced Vande Bharat Express at just Rs 1815. The new blue and white colour train operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon. It covers a distance of 765 km in 10 hrs and 5 minutes.

On its first regular run on June 28, the train witnessed 90 percent occupancy with 477 seats booked out of 530 capacity. It also earned revenue of Rs 6.48 lakhs to Central Railway from the first trip.

It was launched on June 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) railway station. This is the first ultra modern train for Goa and fourth for Mumbai.

Stoppages of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Mumbai and Goa, the train halts at seven railway stations. These are – Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim railway stations.

Fare of 22229/22230 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:-

Fare of CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:-

CSMT-Madgaon : Rs 1815

CSMT-Thivim : Rs 1740

CSMT-Kankavali : Rs 1365

CSMT-Ratnagiri : Rs 1120

CSMT-Khed : Rs 880

CSMT-Panvel : Rs 440

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

CSMT-Madgaon : Rs 3360

CSMT-Thivim : Rs 3210

CSMT-Kankavali : Rs 2635

CSMT-Ratnagiri : Rs 2125

CSMT-Khed : Rs 1635

CSMT-Panvel : Rs 825

Fare of Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:-

Madgaon-CSMT : Rs 1970

Madgaon-Dadar : Rs 1965

Madgaon-Thane : Rs 1940

Madgaon-Panvel : Rs 1885

Madgaon-Khed : Rs 1350

Madgaon-Ratnagiri : Rs 1120

Madgaon-Kankavali : Rs 790

Madgaon-Thivim : Rs 640

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

Madgaon-CSMT : Rs 3535

Madgaon-Dadar : Rs 3515

Madgaon-Thane : Rs 3470

Madgaon-Panvel : Rs 3365

Madgaon-Khed : Rs 2460

Madgaon-Ratnagiri : Rs 1985

Madgaon-Kankavali : Rs 1355

Madgaon-Thivim : Rs 1050

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.