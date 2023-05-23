Good news for Mumbaikars! Indian Railways to introduce another Vande Bharat Express – Know routes, distance, speed

Good news for Mumbaikars! The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for the state of Maharashtra. This will be the fourth such train in the state. However, the exact date and time of its launch is not yet known.

The other blue and white colour trains passing from Maharashtra are – Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur.

Route of new Vande Bharat Express train in Maharashtra:-

The new semi-high speed train will run between Mumbai and Madgaon. This will be the first new age train for Goa and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

Trial run of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Madgaon has completed one round. The test run was conducted in presence of senior officials.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, LK Verma, CPRO, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) said, “We have taken one rake from Central Railway (CR) authorities and conducted the trial run. We will soon receive the rake.”

Speed of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run at a speed of 120 kmph.

Distance and Travel time of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of more than 580 kms in less than eight hours. Currently, the fastest train between the two cities is Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express. The train covers the same distance in nine hours.

A total of five trains have been launched by the railways in the financial year 2023-24 so far. These are: Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Presently, the national transporter operates 17 semi-high speed trains on different routes. The national transporter is witnessing a major transformation across its vast networks. The move aims to enhance the passenger experience.