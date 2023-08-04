Indian Railways revises stoppage points of Maharashtra’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express – Check route, frequency, and time table

Good news for Mumbaikars! Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of Maharashtra’s third Vande Bharat Express train. The train operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sainagar Shirdi. The new stoppages will come into effect from today onwards.

This blue and white colour train is being managed and operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone. In a statement, the zonal railway said, “Railway Board has approved the halts to Train Number 22223/22224 CSMT-SNSI-CSMT Vande Bharat….till further advice.”

New stoppages of Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:-

On an experimental basis from August 04, 2023, the country’s 10th Vande Bharat Express will halt at four railway stations instead of three. This semi-high speed train will now halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan and Nasik Road.

Distance and Travel Time of Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train covers a distance of 343 kms in five hours and 20 minutes. The train runs on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Timings of Mumbai-Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

The train departs from CSMT at 06:20 hrs and will reach the destination at 11:40 hrs. In return direction, the train will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 17:25 hrs and will reach CSMT at 22:50 hrs.

During its journey between CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi, the train will arrive in Kalyan at 07:11 hrs and will depart at 07:13 hrs. In its return journey, the train will reach Kalyan at 21:47 hrs and will halt for two minutes.

Occupancy and Significance of CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:-

This blue and white colour train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2023. In June, Train number 22223 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat witnessed occupancy of 85.03 percent while Train number 22224 Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express registered occupancy of 84.04 percent. The train has boosted the connectivity to various pilgrimage centers in states like – Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and Sainagar Shirdi.