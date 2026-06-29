Mumbai’s suburban railway network is gradually shifting towards air-conditioned travel as passenger demand for more comfortable commuting continues to rise. From Monday, June 29, Central Railway will replace 12 non-AC suburban services on its Main Line with air-conditioned local trains, increasing the total number of AC services across the Mumbai Division to 120.

The move does not increase the overall number of trains running on the suburban network. Instead, it reflects a strategy of upgrading existing services while balancing capacity with evolving commuter preferences.

More AC trains without increasing total services

According to Central Railway, the replacement of 12 non-AC services with AC locals will raise the number of weekday AC services on the Main Line from 80 to 92. The Harbour Line will continue to operate 28 AC services, taking the combined total to 120 AC suburban services across the Mumbai Division.

Importantly, the overall suburban timetable remains unchanged. The Mumbai Division will continue to operate 1,820 suburban train services on weekdays, with only the rake composition changing for select services.

The upgraded schedule includes six AC services in the UP direction and six in the Down direction. Among the new additions are peak-hour trains such as the Titwala-CSMT local departing at 6.46 am and the CSMT-Kalyan service leaving at 7.18 pm.

Central Railway has also clarified that these upgraded services will run with AC rakes only from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and nominated holidays, the corresponding services will continue to operate with non-AC rakes.

Why railways are adding more AC suburban services

The latest expansion reflects a broader trend in Mumbai’s suburban network, where railways have gradually increased the share of air-conditioned services over the past few years in response to changing commuter demand.

Initially introduced as a premium offering, AC local trains have increasingly become part of the regular suburban timetable as passenger acceptance has grown. Railways have also attempted to spread AC services across peak and non-peak hours, making them accessible to a wider section of commuters rather than limiting them to a few premium slots.

By replacing existing services instead of adding new train paths, Central Railway is seeking to improve passenger comfort without affecting network capacity on one of the world’s busiest suburban railway systems.

The latest changes also indicate that the focus is gradually shifting from simply expanding train frequency to improving the quality of suburban travel. As Mumbai’s rail network continues to carry millions of passengers every day, future upgrades are likely to involve not only additional AC services but also modern rolling stock and better passenger amenities while maintaining operational efficiency.