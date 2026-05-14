Texmaco Rail & Engineering has bagged a Rs 130.22 crore contract from Kochi Metro Rail Limited for ballastless track work on the Phase 2 corridor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project. The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The contract is a domestic order and covers the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ballastless track and connections of standard gauge in the elevated section of the Phase 2 corridor. The order value of Rs 130.22 crore is inclusive of taxes, as per the filing.

Execution timeline

As per the filing, the order is to be executed within 16 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance. Texmaco Rail has clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

The corridor

Kochi Metro Phase 2 spans 11.2 km and includes 11 stations connecting Ernakulam with Infopark and SmartCity via Kakkanad. The corridor is estimated to cost Rs 1,957.05 crore and is designed to link key residential, commercial, and IT hubs in the region, which includes the Cochin Special Economic Zone, KINFRA, and Rajagiri Vidyapeetham, the filing noted.

As per the filing, the project also envisages multimodal connectivity through integration with bus services, water transport, and public bicycle-sharing systems.

About Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, part of the Adventz Group, is a Kolkata-headquartered engineering and infrastructure company engaged in the manufacturing of railway wagons, coaches and locomotives, along with allied rail services and infrastructure solutions.

The company’s stock price has been up 4.2% during intraday as of May 14, 2026. The stock was up 23.52% in the past month. However, it has been down 19.17% in the past year.