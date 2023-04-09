Good news for iPhone users! Book train ticket using redRail app and get huge discount – Details Inside

Here’s some good news for iPhone users! Now the Apple phone users can book the tickets using the redRail app. The new iOS app launched by redBus will now enable the iPhone users to purchase the train tickets at any time and from anywhere. The new app is lite and has improved user experience in non-metro regions or in places with limited internet bandwidth.

For the convenience of rail passengers, the redBus, an authorized partner of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has launched the android version in early 2022. The android app has already helped nearly 1.3 million passengers to successfully book tickets and undertake travel.

redRail iOS App Features:-

Using the redRail app, one can get an all-in-one solution from train booking to train status. The app offers a wide range of features such as – Live Train Running Status, PNR Status on Train Enquiry, User-friendly Interface for Train Ticket Booking, Check Train Ticket Price, Instant refunds, Customer Support and Confirmation Probability.

Live Train Running Status –

Using the ‘Live Train Running Status’ option, one can get the latest information of the train, such as its last departed station, predicted arrival time at next station, and thereby, it helps to save time.

PNR Status on Train Enquiry –

The rail passenger can check their PNR status through the redRail app. It will be beneficial for those who have RAC or Waitlisted tickets.

User-friendly Interface for Train Ticket Booking –

A passenger can easily book the train tickets using the redRail app. The app is simple and user friendly. Using the app, one can book a train ticket within as low as five minutes.

Check Train Ticket Price –

Using this option, the rail user can get the latest fare of various trains on the routes such as – Duronto, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Garib Rath, Sampark Kranti, Humsafar, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi, AC Express, and Intercity Express.

Instant Refunds –

If anyone cancels their ticket, the amount will be refunded to the original payment mode. For UPI transactors, refunds are instant, for card and net banking transactors, it would take up to 5 working days.

Customer Support –

The users can call or seek help from a dedicated customer support team. One can reach out to customer support executives in English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, between 08.00 am and 00.00 am.

Confirmation Probability –

Using the ‘Confirmation Probability’ option on the app, one can get to know the chances of confirmation of a waitlisted ticket at the time of booking. Thus, it helps the travellers to decide whether to book a waitlisted ticket or not.

Exciting Offer:-

The redRail app is offering a flat Rs 80/- off on train bookings. The users can avail this offer through the use of the code: BIGRAIL. Users booking their train tickets on the redBus app can use the code SAVE80 for the same offer.