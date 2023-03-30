Good News for Haryana! Indian Railways completes 100% electrification of rail network, PM Modi promises ‘many benefits’

As Indian Railways inch closer to 100 percent electrification, the national transporter has informed that they have already completed 100% electrification of the Railway network in Haryana State.

The Haryana Broad Gauge network, which spans 1,701 kilometers, is now 100% electrified. This has resulted in lower line haul costs, increased capacity, reduced operating and maintenance expenses, and reduced reliance on imported crude oil. It is also more eco-friendly and energy efficient, the official statement mentioned.

The railways have also proposed to sanction a new Broad Gauge network along with the electrification of existing lines, in line with its 100% electrified policy.

The state of Haryana falls under the Northern, North Central, and North Western Railway’s jurisdiction. There are various railway stations in the state, such as Panipat, Hisar, Kurukshetra, and Rewari.

Kalka Shatabdi Express, the Himalayan Queen, the Paschim Express, the Golden Temple Mail, and the Kalinga Utkal Express are some of the most prominent trains that pass through Haryana.

PM Modi congratulates Haryana

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Haryana on completing 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said “Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment.”

According to railways, this development will improve rail connectivity and the speed of trains in the region and help India become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2023.

At present, the Broad Gauge routes of seven zonal railways have achieved a 100 percent electrification target. These are – East Coast Railway (ECoR), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER), West Central Railway (WCR), and Central Railway (CR).