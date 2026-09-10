South Western Railway has announced temporary changes to train services in September and October as infrastructure work continues at Sankval and Narayanapuram yards.

Two DEMU Special services between Vasco da Gama and Kulem will remain cancelled for 26 days from September 9 to October 4, 2026. The cancellations are linked to line blocks required for Through Sleeper Renewal (TSR) work at Sankval Yard, being undertaken alongside ongoing track-doubling works.

Vasco da Gama-Kulem trains cancelled

Train No. 56964 Vasco da Gama-Kulem DEMU Special will remain fully cancelled for journeys commencing from September 9 to October 4, 2026. In the reverse direction, Train No. 56963 Kulem-Vasco da Gama DEMU Special will also remain cancelled during the same period.

The temporary cancellations have been planned to allow the railway to carry out the sleeper renewal and track-doubling work safely and efficiently.

Bengaluru-Anantapur MEMU diverted

Separately, Train No. 66559 KSR Bengaluru-Anantapur MEMU, commencing its journey on September 11, 2026, will operate on a diverted route via Penukonda, Makkajipalli, Nagasamudram and Dharmavaram.

The MEMU will not halt at Narayanapuram, Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam and Basampalle stations due to infrastructure maintenance work at Narayanapuram Yard.

Passengers travelling on the affected services have been advised to check the latest train status and route information before starting their journey.

SWR RPF rescues 33 children in August

In a separate development, the South Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensified its passenger safety and security operations during August 2026.

Under Operation “Nanhe Faristheh”, the RPF rescued 33 children, including six girls, during the month. The force also recovered passengers’ belongings worth Rs 66.41 lakh and facilitated their return to the respective owners.

Under Operation “Uplabdh”, the RPF also seized railway tickets valued at Rs 2.85 lakh as part of its action against unauthorised ticketing activities.

The railway said the safety and security measures were aimed at protecting passengers, assisting vulnerable travellers and curbing activities affecting the railway reservation system.