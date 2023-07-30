Goa Sampark Kranti Express: From beautiful Chandigarh to magical land of Goa, the journey on this train is worth taking! Know distance, time and stoppages

Indian Railways offers fascinating and adventurous routes to travellers in best and relatively inexpensive ways. It has built its network across plains, mountains, hills etc. In this context, Goa Sampark Kranti Express deserves special mention.

Routes of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-

The ‘Goa Sampark Kranti’ travels from the “magical land of Goa” to the “finest city of planned architecture” Chandigarh. It operates between Madgaon and Chandigarh. It is being maintained and operated by Konkan Railway.

Distance and Travel Time of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-

The Goa Sampark Kranti Express covers a distance of 2367 km in thirty four hours and 45 minutes.

Stoppage of Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express:-

During its journey between Madgaon and Chandigarh and vice versa, the train halts at 14 stations. These are – Ambala Cantt Junction, Panipat Junction, New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Kota Junction, Ratlam Junction, Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Pernem, Thivim and Karmali railway stations.

Composition of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-

The national transporter on November 16, 2019, had replaced the ICF(IRS) rakes with LHB rakes. The LHB rake is more superior and comfortable than the earlier one. The train has 22 coaches – 2 Generator Car, 4 General Coaches, 9 Sleeper Coaches, 1 Pantry Car, 4 Three Tier AC coaches, 1 Two Tier AC coach, and 1 Composite coach of First and Second AC.

Timing and Frequency of Chandigarh-Madgaon-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express:-

The Madgaon-Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express operates on two days of the week – Monday and Saturday. It departs from Madagaon at 23:40 hrs and reaches the destination at 09:50 hrs. Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express departs at 02:15 hrs and arrives in Madgaon at 13:00 hrs.