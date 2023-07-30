scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Goa Sampark Kranti Express: From beautiful Chandigarh to magical land of Goa, the journey on this train is worth taking! Know distance, time and stoppages

The train covers a distance of 2367 km in thirty four hours and 45 minutes.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Goa sampark kranti, Goa sampark kranti express, Goa sampark kranti position, Goa sampark kranti booking, Goa sampark kranti ticket booking, Goa sampark kranti seat, Goa sampark kranti reservation, Goa sampark kranti ntes, Goa sampark kranti status, Goa sampark kranti stoppage, Goa sampark kranti distance, Goa sampark kranti stoppage points, Goa sampark kranti latest news,
During its journey between Madgaon and Chandigarh and vice versa, the train halts at 14 stations.

Indian Railways offers fascinating and adventurous routes to travellers in best and relatively inexpensive ways. It has built its network across plains, mountains, hills etc. In this context, Goa Sampark Kranti Express deserves special mention.

Routes of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-  

The ‘Goa Sampark Kranti’ travels from the “magical land of Goa” to the “finest city of planned architecture” Chandigarh. It operates between Madgaon and Chandigarh. It is being maintained and operated by Konkan Railway.

Also Read

Distance and Travel Time of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-

The Goa Sampark Kranti Express covers a distance of 2367 km in thirty four hours and 45 minutes.

Also Read

Stoppage of Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express:-

During its journey between Madgaon and Chandigarh and vice versa, the train halts at 14 stations. These are – Ambala Cantt Junction, Panipat Junction, New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Kota Junction, Ratlam Junction, Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Pernem, Thivim and Karmali railway stations.

Also Read

Composition of Goa Sampark Kranti Express:-

The national transporter on November 16, 2019, had replaced the ICF(IRS) rakes with LHB rakes. The LHB rake is more superior and comfortable than the earlier one. The train has 22 coaches – 2 Generator Car, 4 General Coaches, 9 Sleeper Coaches, 1 Pantry Car, 4 Three Tier AC coaches, 1 Two Tier AC coach, and 1 Composite coach of First and Second AC.

Timing and Frequency of Chandigarh-Madgaon-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express:-

The Madgaon-Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express operates on two days of the week – Monday and Saturday. It departs from Madagaon at 23:40 hrs and reaches the destination at 09:50 hrs. Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Express departs at 02:15 hrs and arrives in Madgaon at 13:00 hrs.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 05:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS