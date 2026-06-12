Travel between Goa and Karnataka just became easier and more convenient for railway passengers with the introduction of a new train service connecting Madgaon and Karwar. This new train service was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, yesterday from Madgaon Railway Station.

The launch of this new train is expected to improve short-distance travel and provide a faster, more reliable option for daily commuters and tourists.

The new train service will also strengthen the connectivity between Goa and Karnataka, particularly the coastal districts of Karnataka. Check out the new train route and schedule below.

New Madgaon–Karwar Train: Full Schedule

The new train service between Madgaon and Karwar will run as Train No 10109; similarly, the train in the return direction from Karwar to Madgoan will run as Train No 10110.

The newly launched Madgaon–Karwar train will operate daily between Madgaon Junction, Canacona, and Karwar. The service will complete the journey in approximately 1 hour 15 minutes, offering a quick and convenient travel option along this route.

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Faster & easier travel options for passengers

The newly launched train will make daily travel easier and more comfortable for passengers. It will help people reach their destinations on time with less effort and better convenience.

This service will be especially useful for regular commuters, students, and workers who travel on this route every day. It will improve their overall travel experience along the coastal region.

New train to improve local connectivity

The new Madgaon–Karwar train will make travel between Goa and Karnataka easy and more convenient for thousands of people. By connecting important stations like Canacona, the train will help passengers move faster between the two states, which will improve the local connectivity.

Boost to local trade and business

The new Madgaon–Karwar train will also support local trade in the coastal region. The better transport options will create more business opportunities in the region and help economic activity grow in both states.

The new train will also move goods and people more easily and faster in the states, which will support the local traders and businesses.