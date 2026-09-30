Rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh is set to see a major expansion, with additional railway lines planned on the Ghaziabad–New Moradabad route. The project is aimed at adding capacity to the existing railway corridor and supporting the movement of passenger and freight trains.

The project is now moving towards the construction stage, with Northern Railway inviting bids for the work.

The package covers the construction of the third and fourth lines along with the railway systems needed to make the expanded section operational.

Rs 3,726 cr package for Ghaziabad–New Moradabad

Northern Railway has invited bids for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract covering the third and fourth railway lines between Ghaziabad and New Moradabad.

The package is worth ₹3,726.34 crore. The tender process opened on September 28, 2026, and bidders can submit their proposals until February 23, 2027.

The work comes under the Delhi and Moradabad divisions of Northern Railway. The new lines will be developed alongside the existing broad-gauge electrified double-line section, with the package also covering the required detour portions.

What will be built under the project?

The work involves more than laying two additional railway tracks. The supporting infrastructure needed for the expanded route is also part of the package.

The scope includes civil engineering works, track works, signalling and telecommunication, overhead electrification, electrical general services, and other allied works.

This will allow the additional tracks to be connected with the existing railway infrastructure and equipped for regular train operations.

Part of the larger Ghaziabad–Sitapur rail project

The Ghaziabad–New Moradabad section forms part of the larger Ghaziabad–Sitapur third and fourth line project, which received Union Cabinet approval in April 2026.

The wider project covers 403 km and has an estimated cost of ₹14,926 crore. It passes through Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The existing Ghaziabad–Sitapur section is part of the Delhi–Guwahati High Density Network.

According to the government, capacity utilisation on the existing section has reached as high as 168%, making additional railway infrastructure important for the corridor.

More capacity for passenger and freight trains

The addition of two tracks will give the Railways more infrastructure to manage train movement between Ghaziabad and New Moradabad.

It can provide greater flexibility in handling passenger and freight services as traffic on the route increases.

The wider project is also expected to support freight movement. Government estimates suggest that the project could cater to around 35.72 million tonnes of additional freight traffic every year, including commodities such as coal, foodgrains, fertilisers and finished steel.

For passengers, the expansion means more railway capacity on the route. Once the additional lines are completed and brought into service, they can give the Railways more room to manage train operations on the corridor.