A major connectivity boost is on the horizon for South Kerala. Transporting goods to the coast could soon become much faster and easier, as Indian Railways is planning a new railway line between Balaramapuram Railway Station and Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The ambitious rail project is expected to reshape logistics and cargo movement in the Thiruvananthapuram district by improving the transportation of goods to the port. From easing traffic congestion on busy roads to ensuring smoother cargo movement, the new railway link will give a significant push to Kerala’s transport network and growing economy.

New Railway Line Project: Bids invited, 36-Month timeline set

Bids have already been invited for the construction of this new railway line, showing that the project is moving forward. The period of completion for the project is expected to be 36 months. Once the line is completed, it will connect Vizhinjam International Seaport with the Southern Railway network, helping goods move faster and more smoothly across the region.

Better connectivity for trade and logistics

The new railway line is expected to significantly improve goods movement and logistics in South Kerala. Cargo coming in and going out of the port can be transported more quickly and efficiently by rail instead of depending mainly on road transport. This improved rail connectivity will help streamline supply chains, reduce delays, and support faster movement of goods linked to the port.

New Railway line to reduce pressure on roads

The new railway line is also expected to reduce pressure on roads in South Kerala. Right now, a large number of trucks carry goods to and from Vizhinjam International Seaport using highways, which often leads to heavy traffic and delays.

Once the railway line becomes operational, a big part of this cargo movement can shift from roads to trains. This means fewer heavy vehicles on busy roads in the Thiruvananthapuram district, leading to less traffic congestion, smoother traffic flow, and reduced pressure on highways.

How will the new railway line give a boost to the economy?

The new railway line will not just help in logistics, but also make business and trade easier in South Kerala. When goods can be moved quickly by train, it will save time and reduce transport costs for companies. This is especially helpful for cargo moving through Vizhinjam International Seaport.

With faster and smoother cargo transport, businesses can work more efficiently and send or receive goods without long delays. This can also encourage more trade activity in the region. Over time, the new railway line will bring more business opportunities, create jobs, and support the overall growth of the local economy.