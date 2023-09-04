G20 Summit: Indian Railways suspends parcel service in Delhi from Sept 8 to 10 for security reasons

In light of the security measures put in place for the G20 Summit, the Northern Railway has implemented restrictions on the movement of parcel vans in Delhi from September 8th to September 10th.

The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9th and 10th at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center known as Bharat Mandapam, situated at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

These restrictions will be enforced at multiple railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sarai Rohilla. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway, during these three days, passenger trains originating from, passing through, or terminating at these stations will not have any parcel coaches, including leased ones. Additionally, all Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCET) will be canceled.

The statement further mentioned that parcel storage facilities and platforms will not accept any parcel packages or packing during the G20 Summit. Restrictions will apply to both incoming and outgoing traffic, covering leased SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake), AGC (Assistant Guard’s Cabins), VPS (Parcel Vans), and PCETs at the aforementioned stations.

However, personal luggage will be allowed only in the passenger coach, and the booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted, subject to complying with all commercial procedures.

(With inputs from PTI)