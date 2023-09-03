scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023: Indian Railways modifies 330 train operations in Northern Railway including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express

The Summit will be held at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
The railways have advised the passengers to check the train timings and routes during travel this week to avoid any inconvenience.

In the wake of upcoming G20 Summit, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 200 trains in the Northern Railway (NR) zone. The move is in line with the advisory issued for security arrangements in the national capital. The Summit will be held at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

In a statement, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway said, “It is notified for the information of the general public that keeping in view of the Ahead of the prestigious #G20Summit2023 event in Delhi and keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, Railways have decided to cancel…. trains.”

Cancellation of Trains:-

A total of 207 trains have been cancelled later this week including Taj Express, Intercity Express, Jalandhar City-NDLS Express, Sirsa Express, Pathankot-Delhi Superfast, Kurukshetra-Delhi Express, Panipat-Ambala Express EMU trains, Ladies Special etc.

Changes in terminals of trains:-

In addition, the national transporter has also changed the terminals of 15 trains such as Sampoorna Kranti Express, Malda town-NDLS Express, Swatantra Senani Express, Bihar Sampark Kranti, Gomti Express, Uttaranchal Express, Saharsa Garib Rath, Dehradun-Okha Uttaranchal Express and Agra Cantt Intercity. 

Diversion of Trains:-

The zonal railway has diverted the operation of six trains – Mathura-Ghaziabad  EMU  Special, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ghaziabad Express Special, Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU Special, Mathura-Ghaziabad EMU Special, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ghaziabad Express Special, and Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU Special via Hazrat Nizamuddin-Sahibabad route.

Short termination/Short origination of trains:-

36 trains will be shortly terminated on September 9 and 10. This includes New Delhi-Kurukshetra MEMU, Delhi-Khurja Special, Delhi-Palwal Special, Mathura-New Delhi Emu Express Special etc.

 Additional stoppage:-

It also provided additional stoppage to 70 long distance trains that include Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Clone Special, Sampark Kranti Express etc. A total of 27 trains have been provided additional halt at Badli followed by 4 trains at Farrukhabad, seven trains at Hazrat Nizamuddin and few others in Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi Shahdara, Okhla, Patel Nagar etc. 

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 07:41 IST

