As Holi approaches, many people across the country are preparing to travel to their hometowns, making this one of the busiest travel periods of the year. To manage the expected rush, Central Railway has announced a large travel plan to help passengers reach their destinations more easily. A total of 186 special trains will run during this festive period, connecting cities like Mumbai, Pune and several other important locations with major destinations across India.
Booking options available for passengers
Ticket bookings are already open both online and at railway reservation counters, giving passengers more choices during the holiday rush.
According to Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr Swapnil Nila, bookings for trains beyond the Advance Reservation Period will continue to open on the relevant future dates. Passengers who want to travel in unreserved coaches can also buy tickets through the UTS system or the RailOne mobile app. This will help people who are planning last-minute trips.
Special trains on high-demand routes; check full list
To handle the extra crowd during Holi, special trains will run between Mumbai and several major destinations such as Nagpur, Sawantwadi Road, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Danapur. These routes usually see a large number of passengers during the festival, so the additional trains will make travel more convenient.
More train services have also been added between Pune and Nagpur, and between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Danapur. These routes are among the busiest during festival travel, and the extra trains will give passengers more options to reach their destinations comfortably.
Below is the full list of 186 special trains-
CSMT – Nagpur – CSMT Bi-weekly Special Trains
Train No.
Route
Departure Station
Departure Time
Arrival Station
Arrival Time
Running Days
Dates of Operation
Type of Service
02141
CSMT → Nagpur
CSMT
00:20 hrs
Nagpur
15:10 hrs (same day)
Sunday & Tuesday
22.02.2026, 24.02.2026
Special Train
02141
CSMT → Nagpur
CSMT
00:20 hrs
Nagpur
15:10 hrs (same day)
Sunday & Tuesday
01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 08.03.2026
Holi Special
02142
Nagpur → CSMT
Nagpur
20:00 hrs
CSMT
13:30 hrs (next day)
Sunday & Tuesday
22.02.2026, 24.02.2026
Special Train
02142
Nagpur → CSMT
Nagpur
20:00 hrs
CSMT
13:30 hrs (next day)
Sunday & Tuesday
01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 08.03.2026
Holi Special
CSMT – Sawantwadi Road – CSMT Weekly Special Trains
Train No.
Route
Departure Station
Departure Time
Arrival Station
Arrival Time
Running Day
Dates of Operation
Type of Service
01171
CSMT → Sawantwadi Road
CSMT
00:20 hrs
Sawantwadi Road
12:30 hrs (same day)
Thursday
26.02.2026
Special Train
01171
CSMT → Sawantwadi Road
CSMT
00:20 hrs
Sawantwadi Road
12:30 hrs (same day)
Thursday
05.03.2026
Holi Special
01172
Sawantwadi Road → CSMT
Sawantwadi Road
17:20 hrs
CSMT
03:45 hrs (next day)
Thursday
26.02.2026
Special Train
01172
Sawantwadi Road → CSMT
Sawantwadi Road
17:20 hrs
CSMT
03:45 hrs (next day)
Thursday
05.03.2026
Holi Special
CSMT Mumbai – Gorakhpur – CSMT Daily Special Trains
Train No.
Route
Departure Station
Departure Time
Arrival Station
Arrival Time
Frequency
Dates of Operation
Type of Service
01079
CSMT → Gorakhpur
Mumbai (CSMT)
22:30 hrs
Gorakhpur
10:00 hrs (third day)
Daily
21.02.2026 – 02.03.2026
Special Train
01079
CSMT → Gorakhpur
Mumbai (CSMT)
22:30 hrs
Gorakhpur
10:00 hrs (third day)
Daily
01.03.2026 – 08.03.2026
Holi Special
01080
Gorakhpur → CSMT
Gorakhpur
14:30 hrs
Mumbai (CSMT)
00:40 hrs (third day)
Daily
23.02.2026 – 02.03.2026
Special Train
01080
Gorakhpur → CSMT
Gorakhpur
14:30 hrs
Mumbai (CSMT)
00:40 hrs (third day)
Daily
01.03.2026 – 10.03.2026
Holi Special
LTT – Banaras – LTT Bi-weekly Special Trains
Train No.
Route
Departure Station
Departure Time
Arrival Station
Arrival Time
Running Days
Dates of Operation
Type of Service
01073
LTT → Banaras
Mumbai (LTT)
12:15 hrs
Varanasi (Banaras)
01:10 hrs (third day)
Wednesday & Thursday
25.02.2026, 26.02.2026
Special Train
01073
LTT → Banaras
Mumbai (LTT)
12:15 hrs
Varanasi (Banaras)
01:10 hrs (third day)
Wednesday & Thursday
04.03.2026, 05.03.2026
Holi Special
01074
Banaras → LTT
Varanasi (Banaras)
06:35 hrs
Mumbai (LTT)
16:40 hrs (next day)
Friday & Saturday
27.02.2026, 28.02.2026
Special Train
01074
Banaras → LTT
Varanasi (Banaras)
06:35 hrs
Mumbai (LTT)
16:40 hrs (next day)
Friday & Saturday
06.03.2026, 07.03.2026
Holi Special
The special trains will stop at important junctions and busy stations so that more passengers can benefit from them. The availability of unreserved tickets through UTS and RailOne will also help those travelling shorter distances or booking tickets on the same day.
Out of the 186 trains announced, 94 are Holi Special Trains and 92 are listed as other special services. These include overnight journeys, same-day trips and different schedules to reduce crowding during peak travel days.
Bookings for these trains started on February 18, allowing passengers to plan their trips in advance. With trains running on different dates and at various times, travellers now have more flexibility to choose the best option for their Holi travel.