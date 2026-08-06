Indian Railways has stepped up fire safety measures across its network, with enhanced preparedness at railway stations and onboard trains, while conducting 71 full-scale mock drills during 2025-26 to improve emergency response.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the national transporter follows a comprehensive approach covering prevention, preparedness, response and recovery to deal with fire-related incidents at stations and in trains.

At railway stations, Indian Railways has deployed portable fire extinguishers, fire buckets filled with sand and water, and automatic fire alarm systems in relay and electronic interlocking rooms at major stations. Public address systems are also used to guide passengers during emergencies, while announcements are made regularly to discourage passengers from carrying inflammable materials.

The Railways has also strengthened emergency preparedness by training frontline staff, including station managers, loco pilots, guards and ticketing staff, in fire fighting, first aid and disaster management. The Indian Railways Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM) conducts specialised training programmes for train crews and onboard personnel to help them respond effectively during the critical “golden hour” following an emergency.

Enhanced safety features in trains

Fire safety measures have also been upgraded in coaches across the railway network. Every coach is equipped with at least two fire extinguishers, while fire detection and suppression systems have been installed in vulnerable areas such as pantry cars and power cars. Fire and smoke detection systems are also being provided as per existing guidelines.

Railways said coaches are being built using fire-retardant materials for seats, berths, flooring, insulation and electrical wiring. Additional safety features include emergency windows, aerosol-based fire suppression systems in electrical cabinets and multiple layers of electrical circuit protection through fuses, Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) and Motor Protection Circuit Breakers (MPCBs).

According to the ministry, newer trains such as Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat Sleeper are being equipped with upgraded materials that conform to global fire safety standards.

Vande Bharat trains have also been fitted with four Emergency Talk Back Units and four Passenger Emergency Alarm Buttons in every coach, enabling passengers to communicate directly with the Train Manager or loco pilot during emergencies. Railways’ integrated helpline, Rail Madad (139), is also available for passengers seeking assistance.

Disaster response network across the country

The ministry said Indian Railways maintains a nationwide emergency response network to deal with major incidents, including fires. The first responders are trained railway personnel, who coordinate with local administration, fire services, police, hospitals and disaster response agencies immediately after receiving information about an incident.

To support rescue and relief operations, Indian Railways has deployed 177 Accident Relief Trains (ARTs), 170 Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) Scale-I units and 100 high-capacity 140-tonne breakdown cranes at strategic locations across the network. The ARME units function as “hospitals on wheels”, carrying medical equipment, supplies and trained personnel to accident sites.

The ministry said additional resources such as ambulances, earthmovers and road vehicles are mobilised whenever required. Disaster management procedures have also been incorporated into operating manuals, accident manuals and zonal disaster management plans to ensure a coordinated response.

To test preparedness, Indian Railways conducted 71 full-scale mock drills during 2025-26, involving railway officials as well as fire brigades, police, district administrations and disaster response forces. Four of these drills were carried out in the Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.